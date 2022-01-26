Tottenham transfer news: Spurs swap deal involving £34.2m star 'very much a possibility'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor believes that a swap deal for Tanguy Ndombele is a "possibility" for Tottenham.

The Spurs midfielder has been heavily linked with a return to France with PSG this month, but Taylor reckons that the North Londoners could get a player in exchange for him.

What's the latest news involving Ndombele?

Ndombele's future at Tottenham has been in serious doubt for some time, although the biggest indication that he'll finally end his nightmare two-and-a-half year spell at the club was when he was booed off against Morecambe in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Since then, both parties have been keen on getting the 25-year-old out of the club and Mauricio Pochettino, who brought Ndombele to the Premier League from Lyon in 2019 for £53.8m, is looking like the man to give the France international a lifeline.

Ndombele, valued at £34.2m, is closing in on a loan move to the Parc des Princes, but a potential swap deal is also being mentioned.

The two players in consideration are former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who only swapped Merseyside for Paris last summer, and Julian Draxler, who Tottenham have been linked with in the past.

The Daily Mail believe both players would be open to a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Taylor reckons that it's a genuine possibility for Antonio Conte's side.

What did Taylor say about Ndombele?

When asked about the deal, he told GIVEMESPORT: "Ndombele and a swap deal is very much a possibility."

Would this be a good deal for Tottenham?

This would be seriously good business for Conte. Essentially, he would be getting rid of a player who's surplus to requirements in his squad and replacing him with a top class international.

Despite their respective ages, Wijnaldum would appear the better option. While he might be three years Draxler's senior, Spurs need a centre-midfielder more than another attacking player, especially with Porto's Luis Diaz now being heavily linked.

Furthermore, the Dutchman, who's won the Champions League and Premier League in recent years, has played more than 200 games in English top-flight football.

Draxler equally possesses quality, with more than 65 goal contributions during his PSG career but given Tottenham's current situation in midfield, Wijnaldum would be more useful to their squad.

Regardless, though, Spurs getting either of these two in exchange for Ndombele would represent a job well done.

