Molineux transfer news: Bruno Lage and Wolves board divided over £20m deal

Bruno Lage really wants to keep Adama Traore and has fired the Wolves board a warning over selling him this month, says journalist Ryan Taylor.

The 26-year-old is of interest to Tottenham and a move to north London seems to be edging ever closer.

What is the latest news involving Traore?

Traore is closing in on a move to Tottenham, with one source telling GIVEMESPORT that the club have agreed to pay the Wolves winger £120,000 a week in a potential £20m deal.

He has not been an automatic starter under Lage this season having been left on the bench on 11 occasions.

Even so, it seems that the Wolves boss still wants to keep him. And while he is not currently one of the first names on the team sheet, Traore has still seen a lot of action after making 23 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club this term.

Furthermore, you can see why Lage would not want to lose him. Unfortunately for the Portuguese manager, though, an exit looks inevitable.

What has Taylor said about Traore?

Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that Lage is desperate to keep Traore at Molineux and has warned his superiors that selling him this month may not be the best idea.

Speaking to GMS about the Spaniard's future, the Daily Express journalist said: "Bruno Lage really wants to keep Adama and he's warned the Wolves board that although it might seem like a great idea moving the player on and using that money to sort of invest in some more quality, it doesn't always work out the way you want it, and he sees Adama as a really valuable asset."

Should Wolves keep hold of Traore?

Traore's numbers have not been great this season, with the Spain international managing to score just one goal in the Premier League so far.

However, he is able to make a real impact off the bench, coming on to terrorise defenders when they are tired.

As per WhoScored, Traore is currently averaging an impressive 4.2 dribbles per game, showing the kind of threat he poses to the opposition. In Wolves' squad, that kind of dribbling is unmatched.

Still, to up his game and reach that next level, Traore may benefit from a transfer and moving to Tottenham to work under an elite coach like Antonio Conte.

From Wolves' perspective, they need to consider the situation surrounding his contract, which expires next year, so perhaps a sale this month is for the best even if Lage does want to keep him.

