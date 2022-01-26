Southampton transfer news: Major Broja update after Fabrizio Romano makes £25m claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tom Barclay insists that Southampton are unlikely to sign Armando Broja permanently from Chelsea because Thomas Tuchel’s side want to keep the striker.

He has been on loan at St Mary’s for the season and has impressed, scoring five goals in the top-flight, leading to suggestions that Saints could make a permanent bid.

What’s the latest with Broja?

The loanee has been in fine form since moving from Chelsea in the summer.

In total, the Albania international has made 18 Premier League appearances and has scored five times, emerging as a really important part of the Saints’ squad under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The club are currently safely ensconced in 12th place in the Premier League, just a point behind Leicester City in 10th and 10 points clear of 18th-placed Newcastle United.

Broja is still just 20 and has struggled immensely during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He moved to Chelsea from Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, having joined Spurs when he was just six.

He spent a total of 11 years in the academy, making 35 appearances for the Blues’ U18 side, scoring 16 goals, while also playing 13 times for the U23s, scoring three goals.

Broja was loaned to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem in the 2020/21 season, scoring 10 goals in the Eredivisie, and has only played once for Chelsea at senior level, coming on as a late substitute in the 4-0 win over Everton in 2020.

Fabrizio Romano, the noted transfer insider, reported on Wednesday that it was his understanding that a £25m bid was set to be tabled for Broja by the Saints.

Barclay, though, has rebuffed that suggestion, insisting that he has heard from sources at Saints that no such bid is set to be launched.

What did Barclay say?

He told GiveMeSport: “I'm not sure at this point with Broja because the noises I'm getting from Southampton is that isn't the case. They obviously love him as a player. He loves being there.

“And they would be interested, yes, and to be honest, that doesn't seem like a crazy amount of money, £25m.”

Kamara to Man Utd update! More on Football Terrace...

Should Southampton be bidding?

It doesn’t seem to make much sense.

It makes more sense that Chelsea, at the very least, give him a chance under Tuchel next season.

Per Romano, Tuchel has already said that Broja is “our player” and, given that he is impressing in the Premier League, Chelsea would be foolish to cash in without at least letting him start a game in a blue shirt.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Southampton signed in the January transfer window? Guido Carrillo Graziano Pelle Ryan Seager Saphir Taïder

It may simply be a case that Southampton don’t believe they can secure his signature this month.

And, really, they’re very probably right; it would simply be a waste of time to chuck such a bid at the Blues.

News Now - Sport News