Dele Alli is being linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

The English midfielder was once one of the best youngsters in English football.

However, he has not been able to kick on and now finds himself on the fringes of the first team in north London.

He wasn't even in the squad for Spurs' trip to Chelsea on Sunday evening.

Dele now looks set for a move away from Spurs with the Daily Mail claiming Brighton, Newcastle, Burnley, Borussia Dortmund and Everton are all interested.

Jose Mourinho had a heartfelt one-to-one chat with Dele during his spell at Spurs manager, which was shown on the Amazon Prime documentary All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.

And it looks fascinating now as Dele appears to be closing in on a move away from the club. View it again below...

In the clip, Mourinho tells Dele to put the effort in and fulfil his potential or he will regret it later in life.

"Maybe, inside, you are telling me to f*** off, but I have to tell you exactly what I see," Mourinho said.

"I have no doubts about your potential. I saw you do incredible things in incredible matches. But I always felt that you had ups and downs.

"There is a huge difference between a player who has consistency and a player who has moments. That is what makes the difference between a top, top player and a player with top potential.

"It is something to analyse yourself for you to realise why your career has been MK Dons, Tottenham, national team... bang!

"Then, when you reached the top, why do you have these little ups and downs?

"I don't know if it is to do with your lifestyle - if in one period you were an amazing professional but in another period you felt you had become a party boy.

"I have no idea - only you can know that.

"I am 56 now and yesterday I was 20. Time flies.

“One day I think you will regret it if you don't reach what you can reach.

"I am not expecting you to be the Man-of-the-Match every game. I am not expecting you to score goals every game. I want just to tell you that you will regret it.

"You should demand more from yourself. It should not be me demanding more from you.

"Nobody else. You. You should demand more from yourself."

Powerful stuff from Mourinho. It just goes to show how brilliant his man management is.

Dele said he understood what he was being told but has failed to kick on since then.

We wonder if Dele ever thinks back to the heartfelt chat he had with Mourinho a few years back.

