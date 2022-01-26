Newcastle transfer news: Magpies will turn to 79-goal PL duo if they can't get Lingard

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United will look at Tottenham's Dele Alli and Chelsea's Ross Barkley after seemingly missing out on Jesse Lingard, says journalist Dean Jones.

Lingard is thought to be a key target for the Magpies, but a deal to bring him to St James' Park now looks unlikely.

What is the latest news involving Lingard?

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Lingard's proposed move to Newcastle is on the verge of collapse, as his current club Manchester United are asking for a sizeable loan fee that the Tyneside outfit are unwilling to pay.

The 29-year-old has seen little action this season, failing to make a single start in the Premier League under Ralf Rangnick or former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It makes it no surprise that Lingard is keen on the idea of leaving Old Trafford this month, but a move to Newcastle looks to be off the table now.

The attacking midfielder will be available to sign on a free transfer in the summer when his contract expires, so it is perhaps something that the Magpies could revisit.

What has Jones said about Lingard, Alli and Barkley?

In terms of alternatives, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there is an expectation that Newcastle will turn to Alli and Barkley, who have 79 Premier League goals between them, once the Lingard deal is completely dead.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "I was always told that Dele Alli and Ross Barkley will be the next two they look at once they close the door on Lingard."

Can Newcastle land Alli or Barkley?

Alli and Barkley both look like realistic options for Eddie Howe, with the former seeming destined for the Tottenham exit door.

He was left out of Spurs' squad for their recent 2-0 derby defeat against rivals Chelsea, and Ornstein has claimed that the north London club are open to letting the 25-year-old leave on loan.

As for Barkley, the Chelsea outcast has started just one Premier League fixture under Thomas Tuchel this season, the 1-1 draw against Burnley back in November.

His contract is also up next year, so Newcastle or any other team really should not have too much of a hard time getting him out of Stamford Bridge.

Looking at how he performed last term, Lingard definitely would have been a good signing for Newcastle. The England international came up with over 10 goal contributions in 16 appearances during that successful loan spell at West Ham.

However, they are now going to have to settle for Alli or Barkley it seems, with both players looking more than attainable.

