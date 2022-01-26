West Ham transfer news: Major update reveals Irons' stance on 6'3 star's £15m price-tag

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is a player who West Ham United have 'looked at' ahead of a possible move in the January transfer window, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Hammers have been linked with several centre-backs in recent weeks following their injury issues, including Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car, but David Moyes is yet to make a single signing so far this month.

What is the latest news involving Phillips?

After Angelo Ogbonna was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury and Kurt Zouma also picked up a serious hamstring problem, the heart of defence became an area of concern for the capital club.

Zouma made his long-awaited return last time out, though, but with the Europa League and FA Cup set to return next month, Moyes may still feel the need for further reinforcements.

According to The Athletic's James Pearce, Phillips is one name who could fill the void at the London Stadium after attracting plenty of admiring glances from the Premier League and Serie A.

Pearce claims that Liverpool have already rejected a bid of £7 million from an unnamed top-flight club as sporting director Michael Edwards is holding out for around £15m.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

The 24-year-old is currently out of action after fracturing his cheekbone, yet that issue is close to healing, and he's been able to maintain his fitness levels throughout the recovery process.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Watford are also known to be in the market for a central defender, though, meaning West Ham could face some stiff competition for Phillips' signature.

What has Taylor said about Phillips?

Taylor confirmed Phillips is a player who is on the east London outfit's radar this winter, but cast doubt over whether they would be prepared to pay Liverpool's asking price.

He told GiveMeSport: “Nat Phillips is a player they've looked at. I don't think they're prepared to meet the £15 million asking price that Liverpool are sort of set on.”

Would Phillips be a good signing?

Phillips rose to prominence last term after the Reds suffered an injury crisis at centre-back.

The 6 foot 3 beast ended up making 20 appearances in all competitions, playing a pivotal part as they sealed a third-place finish in the Premier League, and proving that he's capable of playing at the highest level.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

As per WhoScored, Phillips won a whopping 5.6 aerial duels, made 4.8 clearances and 0.8 blocks per league game throughout 2020/21, bettering his teammates in each metric.

Bringing Phillips to the London Stadium could prove to be an astute purchase by Moyes then, aiding West Ham's push for European football.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News