Tottenham transfer news: 107-goal striker 'high up on Spurs' wanted list'

Torino forward Andrea Belotti is a player that Tottenham are very interested in signing this month, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Antonio Conte's first transfer window at Spurs has been a quiet one so far but this could change in the final days of the market with a few signings, one of which could be Belotti.

What is Belotti's record at Torino?

Belotti has spent the last seven years at Torino since joining from Palermo in 2015. During this period, he has scored 107 goals for the club, and he netted his 100th Serie A goal earlier this season.

He has been unable to add to that number since after suffering a muscle problem in November, which he is yet to return from.

His contract at Torino is set to expire in the summer, meaning that January represents the side's final opportunity to get any sort of transfer fee for Belotti rather than losing him for free at the end of the season.

What has O'Rourke said about Tottenham's interest in Belotti?

O'Rourke has confirmed that Conte wants to bring in another forward before Monday's deadline, and he has suggested that Belotti could be targeted in the coming days.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think Belotti would be pretty high up Spurs’ wanted list because Conte does want a striker in before the window closes if possible.”

Is Belotti a realistic target for Tottenham?

With his contract running down, it seems that Belotti could be someone that Tottenham can realistically sign in January.

The side are currently very reliant on Harry Kane up front, and if he gets injured there is a significant drop-off in quality in the front line.

By bringing in Belotti, who has previously been hailed as a forward "who does everything", they would have a high-class operator as Kane's understudy but whether the Italian attacker would be willing to fulfill this role remains another matter.

The 41-cap international is now 28, and will be wanting to play regularly at this stage in his career. If Conte decided to play with a front two and was happy to pair Kane and Belotti together, this potential move could work out well for the Torino man.

However, if Belotti is not given assurances that he will play most weeks, he could decide to look for another club, leaving Tottenham to search elsewhere for another striker.

