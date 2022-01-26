Elland Road transfer news: 'Complications for Leeds' involving £20m target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor feels Red Bull Salzburg have no intention of selling midfielder Brenden Aaronson to Leeds in January.

The Premier League outfit have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old prospect but Taylor does not seem convinced that they will manage to get a deal over the line.

What's the latest news involving Aaronson?

Leeds put in an initial offer of £15m for Aaronson midway through the transfer window, which was turned down by the Austrian club.

They have since increased their bid to £20m but it appears that they are struggling to make much headway in bringing the 15-cap international to Elland Road.

What has Taylor said about Leeds' pursuit of Aaronson?

Leeds are clearly keen on signing Aaronson, yet Taylor believes that it will be difficult for them to land the youngster due to Salzburg's reluctance to let him go.

Speaking about Salzburg rejecting Leeds' first approach, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “I don’t actually believe that’s a bluff or a negotiating stance to get more money. I do genuinely believe they’re just not interested this month. So, that causes some slight complications for Leeds.”

Is it time for Leeds to turn their attention to an alternative midfielder?

It is understandable that Salzburg want to keep Aaronson given that he has only been at the club for a year.

In that time, he has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists in 51 appearances, and the European club probably feel that he is only going to get better, which could lead to them demanding a higher fee for the player down the line.

He also has over three years remaining on his contract, so it appears there is no major pressure on Salzburg to sell Aaronson.

Bearing this in mind, Leeds may be better off admitting defeat on this occasion, and trying to bring in another midfielder instead.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have lost a number of players to injuries this season, leaving the Argentine coach short of options at times.

Adding players to his squad this month could go some way to ensuring that Leeds don't get dragged into a relegation battle, but if they continue to focus on getting Aaronson through the door, they risk not signing anyone if that proposed transfer falls through.

Therefore, Leeds should look to keep their options open in the final days of the transfer window, and make sure that they sign someone to strengthen their midfield, even if that means missing out on Aaronson this time around.

