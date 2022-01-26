Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Spanish side Sevilla on a loan move until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old forward, who is contracted to the Red Devils until June 2022, was unveiled by the La Liga side yesterday at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

The BBC are reporting that while Sevilla have been targeting the Frenchman for several months, there is no option to buy the forward in the arrangement, with the player currently set to become a free agent later this summer.

Martial had previously told United manager Ralf Rangnick that he wanted to move away from the club, having only made 11 appearances while the interim coach has been in charge.

After joining from Monaco in 2015, the striker has scored 79 goals across 269 games for United, memorably scoring against rivals Manchester City in 2020, helping United to an important win that lifted them into the top four at the end of the season.

But the forward is now embarking on a new challenge and will become a key part of Sevilla’s push to claim their first league title since 1945.

The Rojiblancos currently sit four points adrift of Real Madrid in the second rung of the La Liga table and the acquisition of the proven goalscorer is a massive coup for the Spanish side.

And in heartwarming circumstances, Sevilla welcomed their new player to the club with a video message from Brazilian footballing legend Ronaldo, who also happens to be Martial’s footballing idol growing up.

Ronaldo says in the video: “Hi Martial. How are You? Welcome to La Liga and Sevilla! This is a big club in Spain and a big club in Europe.

“They have incredible fans and play in a fantastic city.

“So I wish you all the best, and hopefully, I’ll see you soon. Big hug, best of luck.”

It’s not every day that you get a video message from your footballing idol.

And it looks as though it was an emotional occasion for Martial who was watching the video through the big screens inside Sevilla’s stadium.

Take a look at his reaction below…

Martial will no doubt be eager to start scoring goals for his new side in a bid to secure a new contract this summer.

