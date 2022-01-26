Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022: Snowboard Challenge Event Details Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Action gaming fans are loving Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 and they will be over the moon to hear all the details around the new Snowboard Challenge Event that is on its way.

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises on the planet, and COD Mobile sees the developers able to bring back content from fan favourite moments in former Call of Duty games.

What is great about a new event is the fact that they bring out new content including a battle pass, skins and weapons.

The new Snowboard Challenge Event looks like it will be a lot of fun and players will need to make sure they know when it goes live in Call of Duty Mobile.

Read More: Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 2022: Leaks, Release Date, Trailer, Test Server, Battle Pass, Patch Notes And More

New Call of Duty Mobile Snowboard Challenge Event Is On Its Way

Call of Duty Mobile love bringing limited time game modes and events to the game and it goes down amazingly well with the gaming community.

There is a lot happening at the start of 2022 for the game, they revamped COD Mobile massively and restarted the seasons. More characters, weapons and maps have been added as well and now they are celebrating the Chinese New Year.

As a part of the Lunar New Year celebrations, the developers decided the best ways to enjoy this period would be to introduce a new event called Snowboard Challenge.

For those wondering, this event will be available at the end of January 2022. In addition, a number of other events with a variety of rewards will be added.

Typically, these events that the developers release will give players the chance to obtain free skins and weapons, and these will be available to unlock via challenges or by logging into the game.

When more details are revealed around this great new event, we will provide all the latest updates as soon as we can.

After this event, there will be even more excitement for the gaming community as season 2 2022 will follow shortly after. This season will be very exciting and we cannot wait to see what the near future holds for Call of Duty Mobile. Be sure to give the game a go!

Are you excited for this new seasonal event?

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News