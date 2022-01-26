Hawthorns transfer news: West Brom hierarchy 'scrambling around' for last-minute signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion are 'scrambling around' to try and find a new striker in the final days of the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Baggies are currently fighting for promotion from the Championship, but have struggled to score goals on a regular basis throughout the current campaign.

What is the latest news involving West Brom?

Valerien Ismael's charges secured their first victory in five games when they saw off relegation-threatened Peterborough United over the weekend, keeping themselves within the play-off places.

However, putting the ball in the back of the opposition net has often been West Brom's undoing in the first half of the season.

The Midlands outfit have only scored 34 goals in their 27 second-tier fixtures prior to their game against Preston North End, the lowest total compared to the top seven teams in the division.

In contrast, league leaders Fulham have banged 73 efforts past helpless goalkeepers, highlighting the vast gulf in quality that West Brom are attempting to bridge.

And it seems as though a prolific forward is needed at the Hawthorns to do just that.

The Championship's top three teams, Fulham, Blackburn and Bournemouth are being fired to glory by three outstanding strikers, Aleksandr Mitrovic, Ben Brereton Diaz and Dominic Solanke.

Mitrovic has racked up a remarkable 27 goals, while Brereton Diaz and Solanke have amassed tallies of 20 and 18, respectively. West Brom's chief marksman Karlan Grant, meanwhile, is some way behind with his total of 10 strikes.

What has O'Rourke said about West Brom?

It was hoped that Daryl Dike would be the answer to West Brom's troubles in the final third of the pitch when he arrived from Orlando City at the start of the month.

However, after just 84 minutes of action, the USA international was ruled out of action until March with a hamstring injury, and O'Rourke has revealed Ismael is now desperate for a replacement.

He told GiveMeSport: “That's been West Brom’s big problem all season, scoring goals, and they thought Daryl Dike was the man to do that, but unfortunately, he’s now got injured.

"So, Ismael and the rest of the West Brom hierarchy are now scrambling around looking for striking alternatives.”

Who could West Brom sign?

According to The Athletic, Ismael could sanction a move for one of three experienced British strikers in what remains of the winter window.

Andy Carroll has just become a free agent after a relatively successful six-month stint with Reading, while Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle and Southampton's Shane Long are alternative options.

Interest in the aforementioned trio is still believed to be at a very early stage but they could have the know-how required to give West Brom's promotion hopes a much-needed boost.

