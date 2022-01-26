Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2: Release Date, Leaks, Gameplay, Pre Order, Trailer and Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 2 has been a game that vast amounts of gamers have been asking for, and things could be about to get really exciting for fans of the infamous series.

While the game has yet to be announced at the time of writing, reports revealed that the eagerly anticipated sequel could be unveiled during Q4 2022, according to freelance gaming writer Tom Henderson.

If this is the case, this could be one of the games of 2022 following the success that its predecessor have under Respawn Entertainment's development control, the makers of Apex Legends.

While some critics weren't convinced, fans loved the third-person game that takes place around the execution of Order 66 by Darth Sidious - the execution of all Jedi across the Galaxy.

Considering how the previous game ended (no spoilers here, honest!), it will be interesting to see how the story continues - if Jedi Fallen Order 2 is announced when it is believed.

Enough talk! Scroll down to find out everything we know about Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 2 so far.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 Release Date

At the time of writing, no official release date has been revealed for Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 2. However, Star Wars fans might not have to wait much longer.

Henderson (as above), said that the follow-up to Jedi Fallen Order will likely be revealed on 4th May, which is also known as Star Wars Day.

With this in mind, it is uncertain whether we will be getting Jedi Fallen Order 2 at the end of 2022 or even early 2023.

Nevertheless, we will provide you the full details around the release date once this becomes available to us.

Leaks

Any leaks concerning Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 2 will appear here as soon as they are revealed on social media or from other sources.

Gameplay

We suspect that the gameplay for Jedi Fallen Order 2 will be not much different to the first game, in what will be an action-packed third-person adventure game with many epic lightsaber duels to contend with.

We are only speculating at this moment in time and will go into further detail once more information has been revealed.

Pre Order

Because Jedi Fallen Order 2 has yet to be revealed, the game is currently unavailable to pre-order.

We will provide details on how to do so in due course.

Trailer

No trailers have yet to be revealed by either EA or Respawn.

Not to worry, however. We will attach any trailers that get published to this section as soon as they are made available by the developers.

You can find all of the latest Star Wars News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News