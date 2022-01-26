Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

US women’s football star Megan Rapinoe is the latest player to laud James Ward-Prowse’s incredible free-kick taking ability.

The Southampton star has become renowned for his set-pieces over the years and scored an outstanding long-range effort in his side’s defeat to Wolves earlier this month.

Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick has been described as one of the ‘best of all time’ by fans.

One Twitter user wrote: “Take a bow James Ward-Prowse, one of the best free-kick takers I’ve ever seen in the Premier League.”

Meanwhile, another commented: James Ward-Prowse is one of the best free-kick takers of his generation. Not talked about because he plays for a mid-table team.

Even Man City boss Pep Guardiola has praised the Englishman –– describing him as the best set-piece take in the world at the moment.

“They have the best free-kick taker I have ever seen, or at least he is in the world right now,” he said prior to City’s 1-1 draw with the Saints.

It’s a bold statement from the Spaniard, who has coached the likes of Lionel Messi –– who is widely considered one of the best free-kick takers ever.

Guardiola also spoke of how Ward-Prowse’s set-piece ability often overshadowed his ability as an overall player and cited his ability in general.

"He is so good that maybe you miss a little bit of the footballer player. He is a team player of great quality, without the ball and with the ball.

"He really understands the game but as it is is his free-kicks, set-piece, and corners that people pay more attention to."

Now, Rapinoe has also offered her thoughts on the English midfielder’s strike against Wolves.



Responding to a clip of the goal on Twitter, the 36-year-old suggested the keeper was partly at fault but heaped praise on Ward-Prowse nonetheless.

“It’s the goalkeeper for me… but sheeeesh JWP,” she wrote.

Rapinoe has scored her fair share of incredible solo efforts as well. At last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, the American scored directly from a corner as the USA beat Australia 4-3 to secure a bronze medal.

The forward, who is the current joint captain of the US team, has won the World Cup on two occasions and won the Women’s Ballon d’Or back in 2019.

