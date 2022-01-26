Spurs transfer news: £34.2m star 'training with the kids' tipped for late Tottenham exit

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke expects Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to join PSG on loan in the final days of the transfer window.

After joining Spurs for a club-record fee of £53.8m in 2019, Ndombele has had a largely disappointing spell in north London, and he could be set for a return to his homeland.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ndombele?

Ndombele has started just one Premier League game since Antonio Conte took charge back in November, and he was booed off by his own supporters following a below-par performance in the FA Cup against Morecambe earlier this month.

That could turn out to be his last action in a Tottenham shirt as he has not featured since, and it is now being reported that French giants PSG are closing in on signing the 25-year-old.

What has O'Rourke said about Ndombele's future?

With Ndombele, who is now valued at £34.2m by Transfermarkt, training with Tottenham's youngsters following his dire FA Cup showing, O'Rourke thinks it is hard to see a way back for the creative midfielder, and has tipped him to complete his move to PSG in the coming days.

Speaking about the possibility of Ndombele moving to the French capital, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “I think this one will happen. Ndombele just doesn’t figure in Antonio Conte’s plans, he’s been training with the kids. He’s totally out of favour. It seems PSG are willing to offer him an escape route back to France.”

Has Ndombele's time at Tottenham been a complete disaster?

Having spent over £50m on a player for the first time in their history, Tottenham will have hoped that Ndombele could take the side to the next level when he signed three years ago. He hasn't been able to do that.

Whether it's been fitness issues or a loss of form, things have never quite clicked for him in the Premier League.

Admittedly, he did show promising signs in the opening months of the 2020/21 season when he played alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg under Jose Mourinho, but any optimism that run of games would kickstart his Spurs career was short-lived.

He simply hasn't delivered the goods on a consistent basis, and it seems that now is the right time for him to move on to pastures new to try to finally fulfill his undoubted potential elsewhere.

