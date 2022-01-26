Newcastle transfer news: 'New goal threat' - Magpies deal for 78-goal star 'still alive'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United could still sign a 'new goal threat' in the final days of the January transfer window if they can conclude a deal for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Magpies are still looking to add significant additions to Eddie Howe's first-team squad this month following the acquisitions of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

What is the latest news involving Zapata?

According to El Tiempo (as relayed by The Sun), Newcastle have already seen a £25 million offer rejected for the highly-rated 30-year-old but are believed to have upped that figure to around £37m.

It's also claimed that the St. James' Park outfit have already agreed personal terms worth £105,000-per-week with Zapata, a sizeable increase on his current £30,000-per-week deal in Italy.

A possible loan move with an option to buy has also been mooted, while Atalanta have reportedly already identified Torino forward Andrea Belotti as the Colombia international's replacement.

Securing Zapata's signature would surely be heralded as a significant coup for Newcastle, given his exploits for La Dea in recent years.

Since arriving at the Gewiss Stadium back in July 2018 on an initial loan deal, the 6 foot 2 ace has scored 78 goals and provided a further 38 assists for his teammates in just 152 appearances.

What has Jones said about Zapata?

Zapata is currently embroiled in a Serie A title race and has a Europa League play-off tie to look forward to in February, yet it seems as though Newcastle have enticed him to join a relegation battle.

However, convincing Atalanta to part ways with their prized asset is proving to be the difficult part.

Jones has revealed the Italian side are trying to achieve the highest price for their main goal threat as possible which is causing major delays in the proposed deal.

He told GiveMeSport: “Newcastle fans might yet have a new goal threat on the way if they can get a Zapata deal over the line. The deal is still alive, but Atalanta are trying to squeeze every pound they can out of a potential deal, so it’s dragging out.”

Do Newcastle need another striker?

With the £25m arrival of Wood earlier in the window, Newcastle arguably have bigger areas of concern throughout the pitch than up front.

Nevertheless, with Callum Wilson sidelined through injury and Zapata's magnificent record in front of goal, this is perhaps an opportunity too good to turn down for Howe's charges.

Zapata has hit double figures in each of the last five league seasons, and he could provide the spark required for Newcastle to escape the bottom three.

