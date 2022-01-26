Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah was the hero as Egypt progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against the Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

While the regulation 90 minutes, as well as the additional half-hour of extra time, might have finished goalless, there's no denying that it was one of the tournament's most gripping contests so far.

Nevertheless, with chances going abegging for everyone from Wilfried Zaha to Trezeguet, which nation would progress to the quarter-finals had to be decided by a penalty shootout.

Egypt beat Ivory Coast on penalties

What followed proved to be a nerve-shredding exchange of spot-kicks in which two Premier League players were at the centre of the drama - and you can check out how the shootout unfolded below:

1. Goal: Ivory Coast 1-0 Egypt

2. Goal: Ivory Coast 1-1 Egypt

3. Goal: Ivory Coast 2-1 Egypt

4. Goal: Ivory Coast 2-2 Egypt

5. Miss: Ivory Coast 2-2 Egypt

6. Goal: Ivory Coast 2-3 Egypt

7. Goal: Ivory Coast 3-3 Egypt

8. Goal: Ivory Coast 3-4 Egypt

9. Goal: Ivory Coast 4-4 Egypt

10. Goal: Ivory Coast 4-5 Egypt

Bailly's costly penalty miss

The crucial miss of the ten came from Eric Bailly's boot with his failure opening the door for Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdelmonem and Salah to finish the job for Egypt.

Bailly produced exactly the sort of spot-kick you'd expect from the eccentric Manchester United defender, looking far too casual before seeing his effort from 12 yards tipped on to the crossbar.

Mohamed Abou Gabal had been superb between the sticks since coming on in the 88th minute and his save from the Ivory Coast defender, which you can check out below, capped off his evening.

Salah shows nerves of steel

And with none of the other designated takers missing their own efforts, the stage was set for Salah to grab the headlines by taking Egypt's final penalty - and there was no doubt surrounding the result.

With one big exhalation and a menacingly long run-up, the Liverpool star made no mistake by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and sparking brilliant scenes that you can enjoy below:

Salah sends Egypt to the quarters

Salah is one of the best penalty takers in the business and certainly has a reputation for holding his own under pressure for Egypt, so Ivory Coast must have feared the worst when he stepped up.

And they were right to worry because the 29-year-old's ice-cold finish ensured that there would be no sudden death and that the Pharaohs would be the side progressing to the final eight.

When both nations showed such incredible fight and determination over two hours of football, it's always painful to see the match settled on what many fans would call a sporting lottery.

However, in the end, the simple fact that Salah held his nerve and Bailly didn't was enough for Egypt to march one step closer to conquering Africa at the expense of Ivory Coast. And breathe.

