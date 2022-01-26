Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could land 'good deal' as Conte eyes £20m agreement

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Adama Traore joining Tottenham for £20m would be a good deal for the north London club, says journalist Ryan Taylor.

However, the Daily Express reporter thinks it could cost them a little bit more to get the 26-year-old out of Wolves this month.

What is the latest news involving Traore?

Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Traore, with reports suggesting that a £20m deal is in the works.

GIVEMESPORT has also been told that £20m is the fee that Wolves are looking for, with Spurs hoping to do an initial six-month loan deal before bringing the Spaniard in permanently for the aforementioned price.

Antonio Conte is desperate to bolster his options at wing-back, and Traore is thought to be someone the Italian can see being able to play there despite him being a winger by trade.

In the 20 Premier League appearances the Spain international has made this season, 14 have come out wide.

Adama Traore to Tottenham CLOSE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Taylor said about Traore to Tottenham?

If Tottenham do end up signing Traore for £20m, Taylor believes it would be a good deal, though he expects Wolves to ask for a slightly higher fee.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the football journalist said: "To be honest, I think £20m is a good deal for Tottenham if they can get him in for around that. I feel like it might be slightly more than that, around about £22m if it happens."

Would Traore be a good signing for Tottenham?

As an attacker, there are some doubts. Traore has never been dangerous in front of goal, with the former Middlesbrough man registering just once in the Premier League so far this season.

That being said, as former midfielder Andy Townsend recently said on talkSPORT, he can be "devastating".

At present, Traore is completing 4.2 dribbles per game, which is second only to Allan Saint-Maximin (4.3) in the Premier League (via WhoScored).

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

Bombing forward as a wing-back and leaving the responsibility to score goals and provide assists for the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min could be the perfect role for him.

The question is, though, can Traore do the other side of the wing-back position? Conte certainly seems to think so or at least believes he can be coached into a defender based on what is being reported.

Ultimately, if that is the plan and Traore can successfully be converted into a wing-back, then this certainly could be a good signing for Spurs.

News Now - Sport News