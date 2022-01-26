Liverpool transfer news: Major update on £22.5m star's Anfield future ahead of deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jurgen Klopp wants to keep defender Joe Gomez at Liverpool this month, says transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from Anfield, but it looks like he is set to remain there for the time being.

What is the latest news involving Gomez?

Football Insider recently reported that Aston Villa are interested in signing Gomez as Steven Gerrard looks to bolster his defence.

According to them, the Villa boss and Liverpool legend is a “huge admirer” of the player, who is finding it hard to find game time this season.

With Virgil van Dijk back to full fitness again and Joel Matip also available, Gomez has only been able to pick up a few Premier League appearances - none of which have been starts.

Considering that, Gerrard and Villa may view him as a realistic option who could improve their backline, but it seems Klopp has other ideas.

What has O'Rourke said about Gomez's Liverpool future?

According to O'Rourke, Klopp wants to keep Gomez at Anfield despite the £22.5m-rated centre-half not being in his first-team plans right now.

The football journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "From what I'm hearing, Liverpool don't want to let Gomez go. Jurgen Klopp wants to keep him around the club.

"He came off the bench the other day at Crystal Palace. If Liverpool let Nat Phillips go, I don't think they'll be willing to let Joe Gomez go as well, as it would leave them quite short at the back."

Do Villa have any chance of signing Gomez?

As well as Football Insider, the Daily Mirror has also reported on Gerrard's interest in Gomez, so it certainly does seem like Villa want the England international.

Unfortunately for them, though, it appears that Klopp wants to keep him at the club. Ultimately, it is hard to imagine Gomez leaving the club this month, especially at this stage of the transfer window.

That does not mean you can rule out the possibility of a summer move, however. If his situation does not improve, you can easily see him pushing for a transfer before the start of next season. It is also a World Cup year, so Gomez is going to want to play.

With Van Dijk, Matip and Ibrahima Konate all currently ahead of him in Klopp's thinking, that probably is not going to happen at Liverpool, so perhaps it is one Villa revisit in the next transfer window and manage to get done.

