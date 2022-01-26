Elland Road latest news: 'Huge boost' - Leeds could reach fresh agreement over £36m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds winger Raphinha signing a contract extension would give Marcelo Bielsa's team a "huge boost", according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 25-year-old has been in fine form this season, and this has led to speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool in recent months.

What is Raphinha's contract situation at Leeds?

The Brazil international's contract is set to expire in 2024, and with Bielsa recently hailing him as his side's "best player", Leeds are keen to convince Raphinha to commit his long-term future to the club as they look to fend off interest from potential suitors.

It has been reported that negotiations are going well between the two parties, and that an agreement could be in place soon.

What has O'Rourke said about Raphinha potentially extending his contract at Leeds?

O'Rourke agrees with Bielsa's assessment of how important Raphinha is to Leeds. He believes that if the forward, who Transfermarkt value at £36m, does sign on the dotted line, this could give the Yorkshire-based club a lift heading into the final months of the season.

Speaking about the prospect of Raphinha signing a new deal, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it would be a huge boost for Leeds United if they can tie down Raphinha to a new contract, and, to be fair, he deserves this new deal. He’s been Leeds’ best player this season.”

Does this mean that Raphinha is set to stay at Leeds for several more years?

Leeds fans will certainly hope so, but this will not necessarily be the case. As we have seen over the years, signing a contract and then honouring it are two different things entirely.

However, tying Raphinha down to a long-term deal would put Leeds in a strong position. Firstly, it would ease the pressure on them to sell their prized asset as he would still have a number of years left on his contract, so there would be no concerns about losing him for free.

This, in turn, would allow Leeds to set their asking price for the player, and it's fair to say that they would demand a hefty fee before letting him go.

The attacker has been a revelation since he arrived in England in 2020, registering 25 goal contributions in 51 appearances.

These numbers suggest that he is worth a large sum of money in the current market, and Leeds will have every chance of getting full value for Raphinha if he does eventually decide to move on, should they get him tied down to a new contract, potentially with a huge release clause in it, beforehand.

