Watford transfer news: Hodgson could bring 110-game hero back to Vicarage Road in shock deal

Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Young could be set for a sensational return to Watford this month.

Young started his career at Vicarage Road before leaving the club in 2007 and going on to play for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Manchester United and Inter Milan.

How did Young fare in his first spell at Watford?

Young made his debut for Watford in 2003 as a teenager, and went on to make 110 appearances for the club.

During this time, he established himself as a popular figure among the fanbase, scoring 22 goals and laying on 10 assists.

His high point came in 2006, when he was part of the team that eased past Leeds 3-0 in the Championship play-off final.

What has Jones said about Young's future?

Young is currently on Villa's books but he has found game time hard to come by this season, having made just seven league starts.

With the transfer window ticking down, Jones has stated that he could move back to the Hornets to become new manager Roy Hodgson's first signing.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "A new era at Watford under Roy Hodgson and maybe an old face returning to their squad, from what I’m hearing. Ashley Young is emerging as a potential transfer option from Aston Villa, a return to the club where he began his career."

Would Young be a good signing for Watford?

Young is now 36 years old, and some may question how much he has left to offer.

However, it's less than a year ago that he was helping Inter Milan to the scudetto in Italy, so writing him off at this point may be a little premature.

He has ample experience of playing at the highest level, having racked up 381 appearances in England's top-flight, and his versatility could be a useful asset for Hodgson's side.

Currently stuck inside the bottom three, Watford have not kept a single clean sheet this season. Having Young slot in at full-back, or possibly carrying out a disciplined role as a wide midfielder, could prove to be just what the side needs to tighten up at the back and avoid the drop down to the Championship.

The 39-cap international has also shown that he possesses a high-class delivery from out wide and set-pieces throughout his career, and this is likely to help the team from an attacking perspective.

