Rangers transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 'No.1 January target' after £7.5m update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers are seemingly set to miss out on their 'number one target' Andreas Skov Olsen in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

It's been a relatively quiet window for the reigning Scottish champions despite the arrivals of defenders James Sands and John Souttar from New York City and Hearts, respectively.

What is the latest news involving Rangers?

One player who has reportedly been on the radar of new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst throughout the month, though, is Bologna winger Olsen.

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (as relayed by the Daily Record), the 22-year-old has been informed that he will not be allowed to leave the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara for less than £7.5 million.

The report claims that Olsen is desperate to depart Bologna after being made to train separately following a falling out with manager Siniša Mihajlović after he pulled out of a game against Verona.

Rangers are set to face extensive competition for the Scandinavian's signature, though.

Belgium giants Club Brugge have already seen their opening bid of €4.5m (£3.8m) rejected by the Rossoblù as it fell way below their asking price, while FC Copenhagen are also listed as potential suitors.

What has O'Rourke said about Olsen?

Although Sands and Souttar have already been announced as new Rangers players, it's Olsen who is believed to have topped the Glasgow giants' wish list this January.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Van Bronckhorst disclosed on Tuesday that he's keen to make one more addition to his first-team squad before the window closes, although O'Rourke believes the Ibrox outfit may be priced out of a move for their top target.

He told GiveMeSport: “Skov Olsen's seemingly been the number one target throughout this transfer window, but I think his price tag might just be out of Rangers’ reach right now. And you've got rival interest from Club Brugge and also FC Copenhagen.”

Who could Rangers sign instead?

Rangers' need for reinforcements in the final third of the pitch was heightened recently after Ianis Hagi was ruled out of action for the remainder of the season after picking up a knee injury.

1 of 10 What is the capacity of Ibrox? 45,817 50,817 55,817 60,817

The Romania international is the only natural option on the right-hand side of attack, and therefore, his enforced absence could leave Van Bronckhorst's charges short of options.

As a result, The Scotsman claim that Anderlecht’s Francis Amuzu, Balckburn Rover's Joe Rothwell and Galatasaray’s Olimpiu Morutan are all potential options that Rangers are keeping close tabs on.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News