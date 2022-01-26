Celtic transfer news: 22 y/o Ange target 'pushing' for Parkhead switch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic should strengthen their interest in Ahmed Kendouci as the midfielder is eager to complete a switch to Parkhead and it would allow the Hoops to end the window on a high, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Ange Postecoglou has been busy in the transfer market and it appears he is looking to make one more signing to boost the Bhoys' bid to overtake Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race.

What's the latest news involving Kendouci?

Algerian media outlets, via The Scottish Sun, have revealed Celtic are hoping to prise Kendouci away from Entente de Setif.

While the report suggests there could be complications over completing the 22-year-old's switch to Glasgow, with Kendouci's current boss Nabil Kouki encouraging Entente de Setif to knock back any advances while they fight for the Algerian top flight crown, there has been a hugely encouraging sign from the Hoops' point of view.

That is because DZ Foot have claimed the creative midfielder has submitted a transfer request in a bid to force through a move before the deadline passes next Monday.

However, that could play into arch-rivals Rangers' hands as Giovanni van Bronckhorst is known to be eyeing a bargain deal for Kendouci.

Although Kendouci is eager to throw himself into the Scottish Premiership title race, the Algerian still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his Entente de Setif contract.

Adama Traore to Tottenham CLOSE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Dean Jones said about Kendouci?

Jones believes Celtic have enjoyed a positive window, having welcomed five fresh faces to Parkhead this month.

However, the transfer insider feels Kendouci's arrival would come as a major bonus to Postecoglou and boost the Bhoys' title ambitions.

He also understands Kendouci is hopeful of securing a late switch to the Scottish giants after being made aware of Celtic's interest.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they should try stepping up their interest because they don't want this window to end on a bad vibe.

"I believe he's pushing and is quite keen on the transfer. If they can push forward with that, then I think that it would really give them the exact feeling they want within the camp going into the final stages of the season."

1 of 15 Club-record signing Odsonne Edouard started his career at which club? Toulouse Marseille FC Metz Paris Saint-Germain

How has Kendouci performed so far this season?

Kendouci showed exactly why he is on Celtic's radar by finding the back of the net in Entente de Setif's 3-1 win over RC Arbaa last Friday.

That took his tally of goals up to four in 17 appearances, emphasising he is capable of causing danger in the opposition's penalty area.

Kendouci has also demonstrated his versatility by featuring in the middle of the park as well as on the flank since the campaign got underway, so he would offer Postecoglou plenty of options.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News