West Ham transfer news: Irons tipped to be in talks over £25m rising star with 129 goals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are probably still talking to Flamengo over the potential signing of Gabriel Barbosa, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

David Moyes is currently looking for a new striker, and the 25-year-old is thought to be a key target for the Hammers boss.

What is the latest news involving Barbosa?

Sky Sports reported earlier this month that West Ham had tabled an offer of an 18-month loan deal with a view to a £25m permanent transfer for Barbosa.

However, according to the same outlet, Flamengo do not want to sell or loan out the Brazilian this window.

Barbosa impressed in Flamengo's most recent campaign, scoring over 25 goals in all competitions for the Brazilian side. It takes his total career tally to 129, according to Transfermarkt.

It makes it no surprise that they are reluctant to let Barbosa go despite him reportedly being keen on a move to England, with former Flamengo goalkeeper coach Wagner Miranda describing the centre-forward as an "absurd" player.

Adama Traore to Tottenham CLOSE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Barbosa to West Ham?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that the two clubs are probably still in dialogue, with Moyes desperate to bring in a new No.9 before the transfer window closes.

Speaking to GMS about West Ham's interest in Barbosa, O'Rourke said: "I'm sure they're still looking at him. The two clubs are still probably talking to each other because it is an area of the team that David Moyes wants to strengthen."

How badly do West Ham need Barbosa?

The Hammers could desperately do with Barbosa coming in, as they are so short up front right now.

While Jarrod Bowen has played there at times this season, Michail Antonio is the club's only recognised striker, so they really need to try and get Barbosa or another forward in before the end of the month.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

Regarding Barbosa specifically, his name is definitely an interesting one. The Brazil international has not quite been able to do it in Europe after difficult spells at Inter Milan and Benfica, scoring just two goals for both clubs before returning to South America. But in his homeland, he has been on absolute fire.

Considering that, it could be a risk, but West Ham are in desperate need of a new No.9. An injury to Antonio and their season could easily collapse.

Furthermore, if Barbosa is the man Moyes wants, his superiors should be doing all they can to bring him in. And based on O'Rourke's words, that may actually be the case, though time is obviously running out with deadline day fast-approaching.

News Now - Sport News