Newcastle transfer news: Toon tipped to move for 51-goal star with same agent as Trippier

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli is represented by the same agency as Newcastle United’s two new signings in the January transfer window, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

The club have only managed to complete two signings thus far this window, with the right-back joining from Atletico Madrid and Wood arriving from Burnley.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

They are continuing their efforts to avoid relegation to the Championship.

A win over Leeds United at the weekend boosted the chances of Eddie Howe’s side managing to evade the drop, but they remain in the bottom three.

Indeed, Howe’s side are 18th, one point behind Norwich City in 19th, although the Magpies do have a game in hand on the Canaries.

They have been attempting to sign a new attacking midfielder in this transfer window and have been heavily linked with a potential swoop to sign Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported, though, that attempts to secure his signature are all but doomed, as United are demanding a loan fee that the Magpies deem unacceptable.

It means that they may have to pursue alternative targets, with Dele linked as a potential option for the Magpies.

Indeed, the former England international has struggled for minutes thus far this season, making just eight starts in the Premier League. Per the same link, he has scored 51 goals in the Premier League in total.

The Athletic has reported that there is a willingness at Spurs to allow him to move on in this window and a move to Newcastle may well make sense for the 25-year-old, with Downie revealing that he has an agent in common with both of Newcastle’s new arrivals.

What did Downie say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "Interestingly, Dele Alli is represented by the same agency that Trippier and Wood are. And they've obviously had a bit of dealing with these guys in the last couple of weeks, so any move for him wouldn't surprise me."

Kamara to Man Utd update! More on Football Terrace...

Can Newcastle get this deal done?

It seems achievable.

The fact that they have established a relationship with his agency throughout the January window is only going to help the Magpies bring Dele to St James’ Park, which may be ironic, given that he was once stamped on by current Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Lingard seems to be out of their grasp for now but that is a deal that can be revisited in the summer, when his contract will have expired.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

Dele, though, is surely available because of his lack of minutes and the groundwork that has already been laid points towards him being ending up in the north east.

The only hurdle remains the rival interest, with the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton also said to be eyeing a potential move before next week’s deadline.

News Now - Sport News