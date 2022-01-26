Next Everton manager: 'Desperate' Farhad Moshiri claim emerges after Goodison job update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is desperate to make the right managerial appointment after getting it wrong with Rafa Benitez, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Benitez was appointed as the Toffees' boss last summer, but he has already been shown the door after getting sacked earlier this month.

What's the latest news on Everton's managerial search?

Having emerged as the leading contender for the job, MailOnline revealed Vitor Pereira was in London to hold talks over becoming Everton's new manager yesterday.

According to The Sun, Pereira is on a shortlist which also includes former Toffees frontman Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

But Pereira is understood to have impressed senior members of Everton's hierarchy during the interview process.

The possibility of the 53-year-old being appointed has not gone down particularly well within the fanbase, with furious supporters ramping up protests by graffitiing a wall at Goodison Park, suggesting they would rather Lampard move into the hot seat, and making their voices heard outside club offices in Liverpool.

Everton shareholder Mike Parry also made his objections to Pereira heading to Merseyside clear by blasting Moshiri on Twitter.

There has, however, been a bizarre development as Pereira suggested, in an interview on Sky Sports, he could pull out of the race for the job due to the backlash his expected arrival has resulted in.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about the situation?

O'Rourke believes Moshiri is feeling the pressure to make the right appointment after taking the risk of handing former Liverpool chief Benitez the job backfired.

The journalist understands Pereira is edging towards moving into the Goodison Park hot seat after Ferguson was placed in caretaker charge.

O'Rourke feels Toffees fans have lost their faith in Moshiri after his recent managerial appointments.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "After the Rafa Benitez mistake, Moshiri will be desperate that this isn't another mistake because the patience among the Everton fans has run out."

What has happened during Moshiri's time at Everton?

Moshiri bought a 49.9 per cent stake in Everton back in February 2016, with chairman Bill Kenwright insisting the Iranian businessman was the 'perfect partner to take the club forward'.

But the club has failed to progress as the Toffees are still searching for their first piece of major silverware since clinching the FA Cup in 1995.

There has been a lot of turmoil in the dugout as well, with the Merseyside club currently searching for the 10th different man - permanent or temporary - to move into the hot seat since Moshiri walked into Goodison Park.

He is not widely liked by the Everton faithful either and protests against him continued with banners being hung outside their stadium earlier this week.

