Newcastle latest news: Behind-the-scenes update reveals how Magpies really feel about Howe

Eddie Howe is still held in high regard behind-the-scenes despite knowing the results have not been up to the standard expected after taking over as Newcastle United's boss, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund led a £305million takeover of the Magpies in October, making them the richest club in world football, and one of their first ports of call was parting company with Steve Bruce.

How has Howe performed so far?

Howe was appointed as Bruce's successor in November, ending a wait of more than a year to head back into the dugout.

He took charge of a side yet to have notched a single win since the campaign got underway and in serious danger of suffering relegation to the Championship despite their new-found riches.

Since being handed the managerial reins, Howe has led Newcastle to just two victories in 10 outings.

That has not been enough to allow the Magpies to climb out of the Premier League's drop zone, while they also have the second-worst defensive record in the division.

Arguably the biggest low point of the 44-year-old's reign so far came in the third round of the FA Cup, when the Tynesiders were knocked out of the competition by League One outfit Cambridge United in front of a jam-packed crowd at St James' Park.

What has Keith Downie said about Howe?

Downie believes Howe still has the full support of the Newcastle hierarchy despite being unable to guide the club out of a relegation dogfight.

The Sky Sports reporter understands the former Bournemouth chief's effort cannot be faulted as he attempts to bring the good times back to St James' Park.

However, he reckons Howe will not be happy with the amount of points the Magpies have amassed since he replaced Bruce in the dugout.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm hearing really positive stories from people behind-the-scenes about how hard he works.

"But he will agree that results haven't been good enough in those 10 games."

Has Howe been backed in the transfer market?

Kieran Trippier became the first signing of the Public Investment Fund and Howe era when he completed a £12million switch from reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

Howe then headed to fellow strugglers Burnley and triggered striker Chris Wood's £25million release clause to strengthen his own options while weakening one of the other Premier League sides in serious danger of the drop.

As a result, the club's owners have backed Howe to the tune of £37million since the transfer window opened for business at the turn of the year, showing they still see Howe as the man for the job.

