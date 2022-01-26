Wolves transfer news: Adama Traore exit may have impact on £40m star's Molineux future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Allowing Adama Traore to join Tottenham Hotspur will boost Wolverhampton Wanderers' chances of keeping Ruben Neves on their books, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Traore appears to be nearing a move to north London and it could end up being a busy end to the transfer window for Bruno Lage's side.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

Sky Sports have revealed Traore is edging towards completing a £20million move to Spurs as the deadline looms.

The report suggests Wolves were initially holding out for £25million but have been willing to negotiate on that figure.

They were, however, unwilling to accept Tottenham's initial offer of £15million, which was submitted last week.

Traore, who has made 154 appearances since joining Wolves for a then-club record fee of £18million, has entered the final 18 months of his £43,000-per-week contract.

The Molineux club have been unable to convince the eight-cap Spain international to commit his long-term future to Wolves by signing a new deal, leading to owners Fosun being reluctantly ready to offload him.

What has Ryan Taylor said about the situation?

Taylor believes Wolves are willing to part ways with Traore because his departure would mean they do not need to cash-in on central midfielder Neves.

As a result, they could resist any late bids from rivals coveting the 26-cap Portugal international.

Lage, who was appointed as Wolves' head coach last summer, could also spend some of the money gained from Traore's exit on welcoming reinforcements to Molineux.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "The way the Wolves board are looking at it is maybe if they could sell him, it would ease the pressure on losing Neves.

"They could reshape the team with a couple more new faces as well."

Who has been linked with Neves?

The Athletic have revealed Neves has been added to a list of midfield targets by Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta ahead of next Monday's transfer deadline.

The report suggests Neves has worked his way onto the Gunners' radar, along with fellow midfield trio Douglas Luiz, Tyler Adams and Bruno Guimaraes.

It comes after The Sun claimed, in the early days of the window, that Manchester United are determined to sign Neves.

The article alleged the Red Devils could table a bid of £35million and Wolves are believed to be open to offers upwards of £40million despite the 24-year-old being happy at Molineux.

Manchester United were also linked with the midfielder last summer, but Lage has insisted he wants to keep Neves at the club.

