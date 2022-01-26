Crystal Palace transfer news: Vieira 'really keen' to reach signing agreement with PL rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Patrick Vieira is keen on striking a loan deal which will see Donny van de Beek swap Manchester United for Crystal Palace, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

The Eagles are yet to make any January signings but, with the deadline just a matter of days away, it appears Vieira is stepping up his pursuit of van de Beek.

What's the latest news involving van de Beek?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Palace and Spanish outfit Valencia have enquired about the possibility of taking van de Beek on loan for the remainder of the season.

Romano suggests Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who was appointed in November, is reluctant to sanction a temporary switch and the club are not willing to consider proposals which include an option to make the 19-cap Netherlands international's move permanent.

A development last night saw Palace officially submit a straight loan proposal, with the offer at Manchester United's door.

It is understood the Red Devils will only allow van de Beek to head to Selhurst Park if the Eagles pay the entirety of the Dutchman's £120,000-per-week wages until June.

The 24-year-old chalked up his 50th Manchester United appearance earlier this month, but he has only been offered 68 minutes of Premier League action since the campaign got underway.

What has Tom Barclay said about van de Beek?

Barclay understands Palace boss Vieira, who took charge after a lengthy managerial search last summer, is eager to beat Valencia in the race to sign van de Beek on a temporary basis.

The journalist believes Vieira is the driving force behind the Eagles' pursuit of the creative midfielder.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "It's taken me a while to stand it up and I think part of that is because it's quite Vieira driven.

"From what I understand, he's keen on him."

Why has van de Beek worked his way onto Palace's radar?

Van de Beek's time at Manchester United may not have gone to plan, but they were willing to fork out £40million for his services less than 18 months ago and he clearly has talent.

Conor Gallagher has shone since joining on loan from Chelsea last summer, scoring seven goals, but van de Beek would add another attacking threat from midfield.

Van de Beek has registered 79 goal involvements over the course of his senior club career and, prior to heading to Old Trafford, was a regular fixture in the Netherlands international squad.

