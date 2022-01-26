Southampton transfer news: Ralph Hasenhuttl could soon have his own Lingard at St. Mary's

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Making a surprise switch to Southampton in the January transfer window would be a 'good choice' for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Spurs after falling down the pecking order under new manager Antonio Conte and could finally seal a switch in the final few days of the month.

What is the latest news involving Alli?

According to The Telegraph, the Saints have reportedly 'shown an interest' in signing Alli on loan for the remainder of the season, although they could face competition from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newcastle United are another side believed to be keen on the 37-cap England international as the race for his signature hots up, while Tottenham are thought to be happy for him to depart.

David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed back in December that Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy is now open to sanctioning Alli's exit after rejecting bids from Paris Saint-Germain in October 2020 and January 2021.

It's been a tough few years for the former MK Dons academy graduate, who has arguably failed to rediscover his best form since the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Since the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign, Alli has scored just 14 goals and laid on only 12 assists in 85 appearances across all competitions, a far cry from the sort of numbers he was putting up in previous years.

Between 2015/16 and 2017/18, the creative talent racked up a whopping 87 goal contributions in 146 outings, highlighting just how far his stock has fallen.

What has Barclay said about Alli?

Despite his recent struggles, Alli is still a highly-regarded talent by many, and Barclay believes a move to Southampton could revive his career in a similar manner to how Lingard's temporary switch to West Ham last term transformed his fortunes.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

He told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview: “There's a lot of ifs and buts, but we said the same thing with Lingard.

"Not to say that, you know, they’re different players, but we said the same thing before he went to West Ham, and people thought that was a bit of a strange move, and look what it did for him. So, I think Southampton would be a good choice for him, but it seems like there's a long way to go on that front.”

Would Alli be a good signing for Southampton?

Under Ralph Hasenhuttl, Southampton often line up in a 4-2-2-2 formation, something that wouldn't suit Alli as it doesn't contain the No.10 position behind the striker, the role that is often considered his best position.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Southampton signed in the January transfer window? Guido Carrillo Graziano Pelle Ryan Seager Saphir Taïder

However, the south coast club are also a pressing team, and that is an aspect of Alli's game that he perhaps doesn't receive enough credit for.

As per FBref.com, the unwanted Spurs ace has ranked in the 99th percentile for pressures and blocks over the last years for players in his position.

Therefore, moving to St. Mary's could prove to be mutually beneficial for both Alli and Southampton.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News