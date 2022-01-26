Tottenham transfer news: 'Signal of intent' - Conte could land 'top signing' in £37.6m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Luis Diaz would be a "top signing" and prove that Tottenham are backing Antonio Conte this window.

Spurs are yet to make any January signings but have been heavily linked with a move for the Porto winger in recent days.

What's the latest news with Diaz?

It's been an incredibly frustrating January window for both Tottenham and Conte, but they seem to be turning up the heat at just the right time. Having opened talks with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, the North London outfit are now pushing to sign 25-year-old Diaz.

According to the Guardian, Spurs launched a £37.6m bid for the winger's services, although Porto swiftly turn down the offer. Porto value him at far more than that price, while his release clause is almost double that at £66m.

Diaz, who's dream is to play in the Premier League, has been one of the standout players in the Portuguese league this season, scoring 14 goals and laying on five assists in just 18 appearances to help Porto emerge as title favourites ahead of Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

He has also enjoyed success on the international stage, scoring four goals in the Copa America as Colombia finished third, while he also has four Champions League strikes to his name, including a memorable solo effort at Manchester City last season.

Heung Min Son aside, Tottenham are lacking consistency in the wide areas, and O'Rourke reckons that Diaz would be an outstanding addition to Conte's squad.

What did O'Rourke say about Diaz?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be a top signing and a real signal of intent that Spurs are backing Antonio Conte to get somebody in the calibre of Diaz.

"He's been very impressive for Porto this season; he's got 14 goals, and has also impressed in the Champions League."

Would Diaz start for Tottenham?

When Son is fit, Conte appears to have a settled front three with Lucas Moura and Harry Kane.

But something Tottenham have pretty much always lacked is competition for places. Even when the likes of Son and Moura aren't performing well, more often than not, they start the next game.

That would surely change with the addition of Diaz, though. He wouldn't necessarily walk into the current Tottenham XI, but he would improve them quite considerably and offer genuine quality on the flanks.

