West Ham transfer news: Irons linked with £15m star who models his game on Gerard Pique

Journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Duje Caleta-Car has been a “long-term target” for West Ham United amid reports that they could launch a bid for the Croatia international this month.

The defender was previously linked with a potential move to the London Stadium in the summer.

What’s the latest with Caleta-Car?

The Croatian has been heavily linked with a potential exit from the French club in this transfer window.

The Daily Mail has reported that there is very real interest from the Hammers in securing his signature ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

The London Evening Standard has reported that boss David Moyes is very keen to sign a new defender, as well as a striker, prior to the closure of the window.

Caleta-Car has emerged as a target, as a result, although reports suggest that the Hammers’ initial plan to take him on loan is not set to go anywhere, as Marseille are desperate to receive a big fee.

The Mail claims that he would cost £15m in this transfer window and that could be a fee that West Ham can meet in the next few days.

Wolves, Newcastle United, and Liverpool have also been linked with a possible move, per the report, and O’Rourke has now revealed that the Hammers have indeed had a long-standing interest in securing his signature.

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "Caleta-Car has been a long-term target for Premier League clubs. West Ham and Newcastle have been mentioned."

How good is Caleta-Car?

The 25-year-old has some very strange statistical numbers.

Per fbref, he just isn’t a very good defender.

He is in the bottom 25 per cent of defenders across Europe’s top five leagues when it comes to pressures, blocks, interceptions, tackles, clearances, and aerial duels won.

He is good at passing the ball, and he can move the ball vertically, with his progressive carries, progressive passes, and passing accuracy all particularly impressive. The 6ft 3in man has previously claimed that he models his game on Barcelona's Gerard Pique.

If he is to move to West Ham, then, he will be a real asset when the team have the ball, but without it, it is probably too much to expect him to actually do anything all that impressive defensively.

It is a risk to be bringing him in, but it may be a case of beggars can’t be choosers for the Hammers in the final few days of the transfer window.

