Man United transfer news: £250k p/w star had offer 'on the table' from massive club

Juventus was an option for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial this month, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 26-year-old has finalised a loan move to Sevilla, but it appears that he also had the chance to join Massimiliano Allegri's side.

What is the latest news involving Martial?

Martial is set to spend the remainder of the season with Sevilla, with the La Liga outfit and United agreeing to a loan deal for the player.

Prior, Martial's agent had revealed to Sky Sports that his client was not happy with the amount of game time he was getting and wanted to leave Old Trafford.

The Frenchman barely played in the Premier League this season, starting just two games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

It makes Martial's decision to leave United this month more than understandable.

What has Jones said about Martial and Juventus?

Spain has turned out to be the destination for the France international but, according to Jones, it could have been Italy.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the options Martial had, the football journalist said: "Juve was on the table too but he fancied Sevilla."

Has Martial made the right decision?

Right now, Sevilla are on the up, while Juventus have had a bit of a decline of late.

Julen Lopetegui's men find themselves just four points behind first-placed Real Madrid and in with a real shot of winning the title this season. As for Allegri's side, they are well off the pace in the title race in Italy and face a real battle to qualify for the Champions League.

With that in mind, you can see why Martial has chosen the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium over the Allianz Stadium.

The most important thing, though, is that Martial plays after being overlooked for the majority of the campaign so far by Solskjaer and Rangnick.

If he does get regular game time under Lopetegui, which you would expect to be the case, then joining Sevilla would have been the right decision.

From Sevilla's perspective, they will obviously be hoping to get goals from the £250,000-a-week France star.

He was not at his best last season, registering just four times in the Premier League, but did manage to net 17 times the campaign prior.

If they get that Martial, then this is a great deal for both parties, with the former AS Monaco man in desperate need of more game time.

