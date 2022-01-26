Tottenham transfer news: Spurs offered 'extremely talented' prodigy with 'unusual skill-set'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Teenage striker Mohamed-Ali Cho is 'extremely talented' and would offer Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte something different going forward, according to Get French Football News' chief features writer Adam White.

Conte is still waiting to make his first signing since taking over as Spurs' head coach in November, but it appears reinforcements could be on their way to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of next Monday's deadline.

What's the latest news involving Cho?

Sky Sports have reported Tottenham have been offered the opportunity to sign Angers frontman Cho ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The report suggests Spurs have already tabled an offer for the 18-year-old, who is valued at up to £16.8million, but could face competition from German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Cho only joined Angers from Everton 18 months ago and has already earned comparisons to Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson during the early stages of his career.

The five-cap France under-21 international was named in the top five Ligue 1 players to watch out for heading into 2022 despite scoring just two goals in 19 appearances so far this season.

Spurs are not thought to be Cho's only Premier League suitors as The Sun previously suggested Southampton were lining up a £20million bid.

Chelsea have also held an interest after the striker impressed the west Londoners' scouts with his performances.

What has Adam White said about Cho?

White believes Cho would add an extra dimension to Spurs' attacking options if he were to make the switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Although the teenager has not been prolific in front of goal this term, the French football expert insists Cho has a bright future ahead of him.

White told GIVEMESPORT: "He's extremely talented and has a rather unusual skill-set as well.

"He is a striker but has only scored twice in Ligue 1 in not that many games, to be fair, but still a longer period."

Why is Cho of interest to Spurs?

Conte is understood to have put pressure on the Spurs hierarchy to welcome four new signings before the deadline passes.

The Italian has also urged chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici 'to do something' to strengthen the squad even if it is 'not the best opportunity'.

It comes after Conte held talks with Levy and Paratici over their plans following a slow start to the transfer window.

Spurs could clearly profit from another option at the top of the pitch as Harry Kane remains their only out-and-out striker.

Conte is keen to add to his squad in the final third and saw a £37.6million bid for Luis Diaz turned down by Portuguese giants Porto.

