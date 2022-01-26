Newcastle transfer news: Magpies tipped to reach agreement with 'top' Premier League club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie thinks Newcastle could look to bring in a centre-back from a top six club on loan before the January transfer window closes.

Eddie Howe's side have signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood in January but they are yet to add a central defender to their squad.

What's the latest news on Newcastle's search for a centre-back?

The Magpies have been linked with a number of centre-backs this month, including Sevilla's Diego Carlos and Monaco's Benoit Badiashile.

Brighton duo Adam Webster and Dan Burn have also been touted as potential options, but none of these names have signed on the dotted line at this stage.

What has Downie said about who Newcastle could look to target?

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon has been mentioned as a target for Newcastle this month. With the North-East club struggling to make progress in their pursuit of other players to bolster their backline, Downie has claimed that the Premier League outfit could try to sign the Welshman or another top six defender on a temporary basis.

Speaking initially about the chances of Newcastle landing Rodon, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: “That’s potential, that one, or a player of that ilk to come in on loan at the one of the top sides in the league, who maybe have a player who’s out of favour. I could see that happening.”

Who could Newcastle look to sign from a top six club?

If Newcastle do opt to go down the route of signing a top six defender on loan, they could have their pick of a few centre-backs who are currently struggling for minutes at their respective clubs.

Rob Holding has previously been linked with a move to Tyneside, and with Ben White and Gabriel established as Arsenal's first-choice defensive pairing, there may be an opportunity for Newcastle to entice Holding away from the Emirates.

Manchester United's Eric Bailly could be another option as he is no more than a peripheral figure at Old Trafford right now.

Alternatively, Howe could turn to a player that he knows well in Nathan Ake. The Dutchman played under Howe at Bournemouth, and has been unable to cement his place in Manchester City's starting XI since, so having the chance to get regularly first-team football at St James' Park could appeal to him.

