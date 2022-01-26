Elland Road transfer news: Aaronson 'not the only Leeds target' ahead of transfer deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor insists that Leeds United do not just have the one target in mind in the final week of the transfer window.

The club have been heavily linked with a potential move for Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg, although it appears as though it may well be a doomed pursuit.

What’s the latest with Leeds?

They continue to try to sign Aaronson from the Austrian club.

The Athletic’s Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has reported that the USA international is, indeed, the club’s prime target as the final week of the transfer window ticks on.

Leeds have tabled two bids for Aaronson, again per The Athletic, with the first being worth £15m and the second coming to £20m.

Neither bid has been accepted, though, as Salzburg want to keep their squad intact as they prepare for a huge Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Leeds have been in relatively poor form in the Premier League this season and currently sit 15th in the Premier League table.

At the weekend, they were beaten by Newcastle United, who may well have heightened fears over Leeds’ potential relegation battle; they are seven points clear of the drop zone at this point.

It is natural, then, that manager Marcelo Bielsa may well want to strengthen his squad in their bid to climb clear of any potential trouble.

And Taylor has now revealed that Leeds are not just targeting Aaronson ahead of the transfer deadline.

What did Taylor say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "From what I understand of the situation, he's not the only target this month."

Do Leeds need new additions?

Their squad has been stretched remarkably thin in recent months.

They have seen a variety of key players fall victim to injuries, with midfielder Kalvin Phillips and striker Patrick Bamford both being forced to watch on from the sidelines.

Leeds have also seen captain Liam Cooper ruled out, and the club simply need to find a way to bring reinforcements into the club while they can.

Aaronson is a midfielder who can both score goals and provide assists, having netted three times in all competitions, while setting up a further seven strikes.

A player of that profile would undoubtedly boost Leeds, especially given the injuries they have struggled with, and it will hearten supporters to know that Aaronson is not the only option for the club.

