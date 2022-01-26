Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United seem incapable of scoring from corners this season.

Regardless of whether it's Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles or Jadon Sancho lining up a cross from the quadrant, you just know that the Red Devils simply aren't going to score from it.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, United are the only Premier League team yet to have scored from a corner this season, mustering just one meaningful shot on target from 117 attempts.

Man Utd's problem with corners

In fact, the Old Trafford club's last league goal from a corner wasn't even converted by one of their players with Craig Dawson putting through his own net for West Ham United in March 2021.

You have to rewind even further to January of last year to find a United player scoring from a corner with Harry Maguire rustling the net in a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

Now, sure, it's not the end of the world that United aren't churning out goals from corners because teams near the top end of the Premier League are typically the least reliant on set-piece strikes.

However, there's no denying that it's a missed opportunity for Ralf Rangnick's men when you consider the aerial threats they have in Cristiano Ronaldo, Maguire and Edinson Cavani.

1 of 27 Ronaldo won the 2008 Puskas Award for a goal against which club? FC Porto Portsmouth Aston Villa Sunderland

Video of Man Utd's terrible corners

So, what is it that's actually wrong? Well, the first step in answering that question is to take United's horrendous corner statistics and to actually see the failures with our own eyes in the footage.

And that's clearly the thought process that Twitter user @ndcomps went through, too, as they compiled a montage of no less than 131 corners that United haven't scored from in 2021/22.

Weighing in at almost seven minutes despite the footage being sped up, there's something about seeing United botch corner after corner after corner that makes you want to pull your hair out.

Well, that's unless you're a rival fan who thinks they'd get a kick out of watching United failing over and over again, but either way, the video is well worth a watch and can be enjoyed down below:

Pain. Pure pain.

Fan reaction

Symptomatic of wider problems

It's so frustrating watching a series of top-class players struggling to cause any damage with their crosses into the penalty area with so many of those corners being immediately cleared away.

It's not even a case that dramatic saves from the goalkeeper or last-gasp goal-line clearances have been behind United's corner woes because the video highlights just how terrible they've been.

Clearly it's not only a case of the players offering the deliveries needing to up their games, but also the movement and aerial presence of those in the penalty area as well as the original coaching.

To some, it might feel like making a mountain out of a molehill, but the simple fact of the matter is that United's ineptitude from corners is alarmingly symptomatic of wider problems at the club.

Whether it's corner taking or broader issues at Old Trafford, there is a real disconnect between the players and the coaching which is ensuring that the Red Devils aren't getting the results that they should.

"Rangnick is struggling at Man Utd" (Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News