Southampton transfer news: Saints deal 'could be great move' for star once valued at £143m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay thinks moving to Southampton could be a positive career move for Tottenham's Dele Alli.

The 25-year-old has been unable to consistently get into Spurs' starting XI over the last couple of seasons but Barclay has backed him to revive his career at Southampton if he decides to complete a switch to St Mary's.

What's the latest transfer news involving Alli?

Alli has only started two league matches since September for Spurs, and he was surprisingly left out of their entire squad for the side's trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

This snub was the latest indication that his time at Tottenham could be up, and Southampton may now look to take advantage of Alli's situation.

According to The Telegraph, the South Coast club are interested in signing the 37-cap international before Monday's deadline.

Ralf Rangnick STRUGGLING at Man United! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has Barclay said about Alli potentially joining Southampton?

Barclay has hinted that there is still a long way to go before this potential transfer becomes a reality, but he has claimed that if Southampton can get Alli on a temporary deal and convince Tottenham to pay some of his wages, this could prove to be a good move for both the club and the player.

Speaking about Alli being linked with Southampton, Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “There’s so many ifs and buts with it, that, I guess from Southampton’s point of view, if they can get him on a loan, they can pay half that £100,000-a-week wages, it might be worth a go. And it could be a great move for him.”

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Southampton signed in the January transfer window? Guido Carrillo Graziano Pelle Ryan Seager Saphir Taïder

Could Alli get his career back on track at Southampton?

Less than four years ago, Alli was valued at a staggering £143m. At that point, he had the world at his feet.

He has had a remarkable fall from grace in the years since, and is now a peripheral figure at Spurs, while he has not played for his country since 2019.

Still, he is only in his mid-20s, so there is still plenty of time to turn things around. In order to do this, he needs to start playing regularly again, and Southampton could be the club that allows him to do this.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is building a young, exciting team at St Mary's, and this could rub off on Alli, meaning that he rediscovers his spark which made him one of the best talents in world football during his early days at Tottenham.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News