Newcastle transfer news: 37-cap star 'an option' for Magpies, PL rivals 'want to get rid'

Journalist Ryan Taylor reckons that Dele Alli could be an alternative to Jesse Lingard if Newcastle miss out on the Manchester United attacker.

Eddie Howe looked on the verge of making Lingard his third January signing, although their pursuit is now hanging in the balance.

What's the latest news involving Lingard and Alli?

The 29-year-old has been in talks with a move to St James' Park and looked like finally getting a move away from Old Trafford. However, The Athletic believe that Lingard's switch to the North East is on the verge of falling through after Newcastle were reluctant to pay United's significant loan fee.

Newcastle have signed only one attacker this month in Chris Wood, although they have been heavily linked with Alli, who's another player hoping to get out on loan to improve his game-time.

Alli, who's scored 51 goals in his Premier League career, has started just twice in the top-flight since October, meaning Tottenham are open to selling him before Monday's deadline.

The struggling Mapgies face competition from Brighton and Southampton, while Alli also has interest from Germany, but have the financial advantage over all of their rivals given they're the richest club in the world.

And Taylor reckons the £22.5m-rated attacker could become a genuine option for Newcastle if they do end up failing in their bid to bring Lingard to St James' Park.

What did Taylor say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If Lingard fails, Alli's an option. Tottenham ideally want to get rid, they would prefer a permanent deal, although no one has come forward in that respect.

"We saw him left out of the squad on Sunday, which was a clear indication that he could leave the club in the next week or so."

Would Alli be a good alternative to Lingard?

Given the fact that Lingard has shown better form more recently, he would be a better addition than 37-cap England international. After all, the Manchester United man produced heroics to help West Ham qualify for the Europa League some eight months ago.

However, Alli, who earns £5.2m per-year, is another player with a point to prove, especially during a World Cup year, so the 25-year-old would be a decent alternative.

Alli hasn't produced a season of note since he was directly involved in 31 goals in the 2017-2018 campaign, but should he roll back the years and rediscover the form that made him double PFA Young Player of the Year, then Newcastle could have a special player on their hands.

