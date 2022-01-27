Ronaldinho: Barcelona legend couldn’t resist nutmegging Carles Puyol when they met in 2018

  • Rob Swan
  • By 
p1fqd88bt86kqcod1k0gnottk6n.jpg

Ronaldinho and Carles Puyol couldn’t be further apart in terms of their playing styles, but both are among the most important players in Barcelona’s history.

Ronaldinho was a phenomenally talented footballer. Arguably the most skilful player of all time, the Brazilian forward revitalised Barça following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003.

He brought joy to millions of football fans across the world thanks to his outrageous ability and inspired the Catalan club to the 2004-05 and 2005-06 La Liga titles, as well as the 2005-06 Champions League.

Puyol, on the other hand, didn’t possess 10 per cent of Ronaldinho’s extraordinary talent.

But what he did possess was the heart of a lion. A born winner who gave 100 per cent every time he pulled on the shirt, the no-nonsense centre-back led by example on and off the pitch and is arguably the club’s greatest ever captain.

Puyol spent his entire 18-year professional career with Barça, winning six league titles and three Champions Leagues.

Both men will forever occupy a special place in the hearts of every Barcelona supporter.

p1fqd850sj1cn617p21jg41a14199cb.jpg

Training against Ronaldinho must have been an absolute nightmare for Puyol, who then suffered years of training ground torment against a certain Lionel Messi.

The Spaniard met up with his former Brazilian teammate at a charity event for the Cruyff Foundation in September 2018 and probably thought he was safe from further humiliation.

Then again, he really should have known better - especially after spotting a football at their feet.

Ronaldinho couldn’t resist embarrassing Puyol for one final time, pulling off a cheeky little nutmeg as the pair posed for photos.

p1fqd868ue88i1hm3d741c2189pd.jpg

After realising what had just happened, Puyol gave Ronaldinho a little elbow to prevent the South American from retrieving the ball and dishing out more humiliation.

Video: Ronaldinho's cheeky nutmeg on Puyol

Watch the funny clip here:

No doubt Ronaldinho felt that sharp elbow on more than a few occasions in training over the years!

What Barcelona fans would give to have a peak Ronaldinho and Puyol in their current squad.

