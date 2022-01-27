Aston Villa transfer news: Gerrard tipped to make another 'really high profile' signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There is a good chance that Aston Villa will try to sign a "really high-profile" centre-back in the summer, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Villans are light in that position and could look at a short-term option now, according to Jones, who then expects them to target a really big name in the following transfer window.

What is the current state of Villa's central defence?

Steven Gerrard has two capable central defenders in Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa, with the English duo both being regulars for Villa this season.

As per WhoScored, Mings has started 18 of the Midlands club's Premier League fixtures, while Konsa has appeared in 20.

There is also Kortney Hause, who recently signed a new contract that will take his spell at Villa Park into 2025.

With Hause now certain to stay at Villa instead of joining another Premier League outfit like West Ham after reported interest, their situation at the back looks a bit better.

However, Gerrard has made it clear that he would like another option for his central defence.

"I like to have four centre backs and we only have three, so we are analysing that situation," the Villa boss recently told reporters (via Daily Mirror).

What has Jones said about Villa's plans to sign a centre-back?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Villa could look to sign a short-term centre-back option this month before going big in the summer.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "I think that, ideally, they would just sign a centre-back that is offering short-term availability because I think in the summer there's a chance that Aston Villa look to sign somebody of a really high profile at centre-back.

"So I think they want to be a bit careful about what they would invest in that position right now given it was something that they weren't really looking at for the immediate future."

Who could Villa sign?

If you are looking at high-profile names, Liverpool's Joe Gomez certainly seems like a possibility for the Villans.

He has been linked with a January move to Villa Park, with the Daily Mirror reporting back in November that Gerrard was plotting a raid on his former club.

As things stand, it does not look like anything will happen this month. But with Gomez on the periphery at Liverpool right now, failing to start a single Premier League game all season, perhaps he is the high-profile centre-half Villa go after in the summer. They have already landed Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona, so the Midlands outfit clearly have pulling power under Gerrard.

