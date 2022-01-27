Leeds transfer news: Big update on when Bielsa could sign £20m star who 'fits perfectly'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are set to be frustrated in their efforts to sign Brenden Aaronson before the window slams shut and are expected to have to wait until the summer before welcoming the American to Elland Road, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been unable to welcome any reinforcements into his squad since the turn of the year but there is potential for there still to be movement before next Monday's deadline.

What's the latest news involving Aaronson?

Leeds are still waiting for a response after lodging a £20million bid to prise Aaronson away from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

It comes after The Athletic revealed an initial offer worth £15million had been rejected amid further interest from German side RB Leipzig and Italian giants AC Milan.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Que Golazo Podcast, has claimed Leeds are 'obsessed' with the 15-cap United States international.

He also suggests Aaronson is open to a switch to Elland Road but maintains Salzburg are eager to wait until the end of the season before potentially allowing the creative midfielder to move onto pastures new.

That is because his current employers are currently in the driving seat to get their hands on the Austrian Bundesliga title and they are still in the Champions League, with them set to battle it out with Bayern Munich in the last 16 next month.

What has Dean Jones said about Aaronson?

Jones is not expecting Leeds to be able to conclude a deal for Aaronson before the deadline passes.

The transfer insider believes that will come as a huge blow to the Whites as the hierarchy felt the proposals they tabled would be seriously considered and Bielsa sees Aaronson as an ideal fit when it comes to strengthening his squad.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Leeds might have to bide their time and get him in the summer.

"They really like him. They think he fits perfectly into what they're trying to build towards but it's frustrating for them because, ideally, I think they did have hope that it would be possible to get him in at the kind of money they've been bidding around.

"That's frustrating for them, especially at a time when their squad does need some new life."

Has Aaronson said anything about potentially joining Leeds?

Aaronson is currently on international duty with the United States and was asked about Leeds' interest in a pre-match press conference earlier this week.

But the 21-year-old kept his cards close to his chest by saying, 'I'm sorry, I'm not going to talk about that. It’s a subject that I don't want to talk about right now'.

However, Aaronson has previously admitted he has ambitions to eventually move to the Premier League, which could boost Leeds' hopes of drafting him in.

