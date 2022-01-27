West Ham transfer news: 'Door open' for Moyes to bring 14 G/A sensation to London Stadium

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons "the door is still open" for West Ham to sign Jesse Lingard before the window closes.

The Hammers have been hoping to re-sign him ever since his loan spell at the London Stadium last season, when he was directly involved in 14 goals, but so far they've enjoyed little success.

However, O'Rourke failed to rule out Lingard ending up a West Ham player before Monday at 11pm.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

Keeping in line with the majority of the last seven months, Lingard's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

Having been heavily linked to a host of Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, Newcastle, and Everton, the £18m-rated England man still doesn't know where he'll be playing his football in the second half of the campaign.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

Newcastle appeared on the verge of completing a loan deal for Lingard, despite his contract expiring in the summer. However, The Athletic reported that the Magpies weren't willing to meet Man United's loan fee for the attacker, with the deal now hanging in the balance.

Should the deal fall through, O'Rourke believes that David Moyes' side, who are yet to make any January additions, could make one final push to sign Lingard before his United deal runs out in June.

What did O'Rourke say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't rule it out, the door is still open for West Ham to maybe go and get Lingard.

"Earlier in the week, we were thinking that Newcastle probably was the destination for Lingard if he was to leave Manchester United, but that's hit a bit of a stumbling block over a loan fee."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

What does the future hold for Lingard?

We're approaching the final hours of the window and exactly what will happen with Lingard is anyone's guess at this point.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player West Ham signed in the January transfer window? Jordan Spence Emanuel Pogatetz Sebastian Lletget Wellington Paulista

Newcastle is now looking unlikely, while United have rejected approaches from both Tottenham and Everton, leaving Lingard with very few options.

Therefore, seeing out his contract at Old Trafford wouldn't appear completely out of the question, although that would surely be the last thing that he wants after failing to make a Premier League start all season.

News Now - Sport News