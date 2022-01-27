Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Update 6.08: Huge Buffs Unveiled for Several Jobs in Latest Patch
The developers of Final Fantasy XIV have released their eighth patch for the new expansion Endwalker, which was unveiled back in mid-December.
Thanks to Square Enix, who published the patch notes on their official website, we can see now that there will be a huge amount of buffs coming to many Jobs within the game including the ‘Poster Boy’ Paladin, which was seemingly needed as Paladin was far weaker than the other Tanks.
The latest update addresses system updates which were mentioned in the past by the company, including the newest Data Centre in Oceania - as well as several bug fixes.
With this Data Centre being added it means that gamers from countries like South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, can finally have servers that won’t affect their latency.
Continue scrolling to see what the patch includes:
Buffs
Paladin
- Spirits Within: Potency has been increased from 250 → 270
- Expiacion: Potency has been increased from 300 → 340
- Blade of Faith: Potency has been increased from 250 → 420
- Blade of Truth: Potency has been increased from 350 → 500
- Blade of Valor: Potency has been increased from 420 → 580
Marauder / Warrior
- Tomahawk: Potency has been increased from 100 → 150
Monk
- Phantom Rush: Potency has been increased from 1000 → 1150
Dragoon
- Dragon Sight: Range has been extended from 12y to 30y.
- A target party member is no longer required to remain within 12y to receive the effects of Left Eye.
- The channelling animation between the dragoon and their target has been removed.
- Raiden Thrust: Potency has been increased from 260 → 280
- Stardiver: Potency has been increased from 500 → 620
- Heavens’ Thrust: Combo potency has been increased from 430 → 480
- Chaotic Spring: Combo potency has been increased from 240 → 260. Rear Combo: potency has been increased from 280 → 300
Rogue/Ninja
- Spinning Edge: Potency has been increased from 200 → 210
- Gust Slash: Potency has been increased from 140 → 160
- Combo potency has been increased from 300 → 320
- Aeolian Edge: Potency has been increased 120 → 140
- Rear attack potency has been increased from 180 → 200
- Combo potency has been increased from 340 → 360
- Rear combo potency has increased from 400 → 420
- Armour Crush: Potency has been increased from 120 → 140
- Flank attack potency has been increased from 180 → 200
- Combo potency has been increased from 320 → 340
- Flank combo potency has been increased from 380 → 400
- Hyosho Ranryu: Potency has been increased from 1200 → 1300
Samurai
- Hakaze: Potency has been increased from 150 → 180
- Jinpu: Combo potency has been increased from 250 → 280
- Shifu: Combo potency has been increased 250 → 280
- Ogi Namikiri: Potency has been increased from 800 → 900
- Kaeshi: Namikiri: Potency has been increased from 1200 → 1350
Machinist
- Drill: Potency has been increased from 550 → 570
- Air Anchor: Potency has been increased from 550 → 570
- Chain Saw: Potency has been increased from 550 → 570
Dancer
- Cascade: Potency has been increased from 180 → 220
- Fountain: Combo potency has been increased from 240 → 280
- Reverse Cascade: Potency has been increased from 240 → 280
- Fountainfall: Potency has been increased from 300 → 340
- Technical Finish: 4 steps potency has been increased from 1080 → 1200
Thaumaturge / Black Mage
- Fire III: Potency has been increased from 240 → 260
- Blizard III: Potency has been increased from 240 → 260
- Blizard IV: Potency has been increased from 300 → 310
- Fire IV: Potency has been increased from 300 → 310
- Xenoglossy: Potency has been increased from 660-760
Summoner
- Astral Impulse: Potency has been increased from 430 → 440
- Ruby Rite: Potency has been increased from 430 → 450
- Fountain of Fire: Potency has been increased from 520 → 540
PvP
Dragoon
Dragon Sight - Target party member is no longer required to remain within 15y to activate Left Eye.
The channelling animation between the Dragoon and their target has been removed
System
As mentioned previously the Oceanian Data Centre has been added, and can now be selected from the Data Centre menu via the title screen.
You can find all of the latest Final Fantasy News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News