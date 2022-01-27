Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Update 6.08: Huge Buffs Unveiled for Several Jobs in Latest Patch

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Final Fantasy XIV have released their eighth patch for the new expansion Endwalker, which was unveiled back in mid-December.

Thanks to Square Enix, who published the patch notes on their official website, we can see now that there will be a huge amount of buffs coming to many Jobs within the game including the ‘Poster Boy’ Paladin, which was seemingly needed as Paladin was far weaker than the other Tanks.

The latest update addresses system updates which were mentioned in the past by the company, including the newest Data Centre in Oceania - as well as several bug fixes.

With this Data Centre being added it means that gamers from countries like South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, can finally have servers that won’t affect their latency.

Buffs

Paladin

Spirits Within: Potency has been increased from 250 → 270

Expiacion: Potency has been increased from 300 → 340

Blade of Faith: Potency has been increased from 250 → 420

Blade of Truth: Potency has been increased from 350 → 500

Blade of Valor: Potency has been increased from 420 → 580

Marauder / Warrior

Tomahawk: Potency has been increased from 100 → 150

Monk

Phantom Rush: Potency has been increased from 1000 → 1150

Dragoon

Dragon Sight: Range has been extended from 12y to 30y.

A target party member is no longer required to remain within 12y to receive the effects of Left Eye.

The channelling animation between the dragoon and their target has been removed.

Raiden Thrust: Potency has been increased from 260 → 280

Stardiver: Potency has been increased from 500 → 620

Heavens’ Thrust: Combo potency has been increased from 430 → 480

Chaotic Spring: Combo potency has been increased from 240 → 260. Rear Combo: potency has been increased from 280 → 300

Rogue/Ninja

Spinning Edge: Potency has been increased from 200 → 210

Gust Slash: Potency has been increased from 140 → 160

Combo potency has been increased from 300 → 320

Aeolian Edge: Potency has been increased 120 → 140

Rear attack potency has been increased from 180 → 200

Combo potency has been increased from 340 → 360

Rear combo potency has increased from 400 → 420

Armour Crush: Potency has been increased from 120 → 140

Flank attack potency has been increased from 180 → 200

Combo potency has been increased from 320 → 340

Flank combo potency has been increased from 380 → 400

Hyosho Ranryu: Potency has been increased from 1200 → 1300

Samurai

Hakaze: Potency has been increased from 150 → 180

Jinpu: Combo potency has been increased from 250 → 280

Shifu: Combo potency has been increased 250 → 280

Ogi Namikiri: Potency has been increased from 800 → 900

Kaeshi: Namikiri: Potency has been increased from 1200 → 1350

Machinist

Drill: Potency has been increased from 550 → 570

Air Anchor: Potency has been increased from 550 → 570

Chain Saw: Potency has been increased from 550 → 570

Dancer

Cascade: Potency has been increased from 180 → 220

Fountain: Combo potency has been increased from 240 → 280

Reverse Cascade: Potency has been increased from 240 → 280

Fountainfall: Potency has been increased from 300 → 340

Technical Finish: 4 steps potency has been increased from 1080 → 1200

Thaumaturge / Black Mage

Fire III: Potency has been increased from 240 → 260

Blizard III: Potency has been increased from 240 → 260

Blizard IV: Potency has been increased from 300 → 310

Fire IV: Potency has been increased from 300 → 310

Xenoglossy: Potency has been increased from 660-760

Summoner

Astral Impulse: Potency has been increased from 430 → 440

Ruby Rite: Potency has been increased from 430 → 450

Fountain of Fire: Potency has been increased from 520 → 540

PvP

Dragoon

Dragon Sight - Target party member is no longer required to remain within 15y to activate Left Eye.

The channelling animation between the Dragoon and their target has been removed

System

As mentioned previously the Oceanian Data Centre has been added, and can now be selected from the Data Centre menu via the title screen.

