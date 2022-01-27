Beijing Winter Olympics Schedule 2022: UK Time, How To Watch, Events, Dates And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is around the corner and we have all the key details you need to know around the day-by-day schedule of this event.

The 2021 Summer Olympics was a huge event; however, due to it being postponed because of Covid-19, many believed the same would happen with the Beijing Winter Olympics. Thankfully this is not the case and excitement for this upcoming event is at an all time high.

There are an abundance of events that we will see at this upcoming Winter Olympics, and with so many, we have made a schedule in order for you to easily see what is going on and when.

No doubt many Olympics fans across the planet will be tuning in for this great event and with it in China, many Great Britain fans will need to know the schedule so that they can watch from home.

When is the next Winter Olympics? (Beijing Winter Olympics 2022)

For those who do not know, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will take place from Friday 4th February 2022 - Sunday 20th February 2022.

How can I watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics?

For those in the United Kingdom, all of the Winter Olympics will be broadcast live. It is even better news to hear that free to watch channel BBC will be broadcasting over 300 hours of live coverage across BBC One and BBC Two.

There will also be some events available on BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport Website. The Olympics will also be shown on discovery+, Eurosport 1 and 2, and the Eurosport App.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Schedule

Opening Ceremony : Friday 4th February 2022

: Friday 4th February 2022 Alpine Skiing: Thursday 3rd February 2022 - Saturday 19th February 2022

Thursday 3rd February 2022 - Saturday 19th February 2022 Biathlon: Saturday 5th February 2022 - Saturday 19th February 2022

Saturday 5th February 2022 - Saturday 19th February 2022 Bobsleigh: Thursday 10th February 2022 - Sunday 20th February 2022

Thursday 10th February 2022 - Sunday 20th February 2022 Cross-Country Skiing: Saturday 5th February 2022 - Sunday 20th February 2022

Saturday 5th February 2022 - Sunday 20th February 2022 Curling: Wednesday 2nd February - Sunday 20th February 2022

Wednesday 2nd February - Sunday 20th February 2022 Figure Skating: Friday 4th February 2022 - Saturday 19th February 2022

Friday 4th February 2022 - Saturday 19th February 2022 Freestyle Skating: Thursday 3rd February 2022 - Saturday 19th February 2022

Thursday 3rd February 2022 - Saturday 19th February 2022 Ice Hockey: Thursday 3rd February 2022 - Sunday 20th February 2022

Thursday 3rd February 2022 - Sunday 20th February 2022 Luge: Wednesday 2nd February 2022 - Thursday 10th February 2022

Wednesday 2nd February 2022 - Thursday 10th February 2022 Nordic Combined: Sunday 6th February 2022 - Thursday 17th February 2022

Sunday 6th February 2022 - Thursday 17th February 2022 Short Track Speed Skating: Saturday 5th February 2022 - Wednesday 16th February 2022

Saturday 5th February 2022 - Wednesday 16th February 2022 Skeleton: Monday 7th February 2022 - Saturday 12th February 2022

Monday 7th February 2022 - Saturday 12th February 2022 Ski Jumping: Thursday 3rd February 2022 - Monday 14th February 2022

Thursday 3rd February 2022 - Monday 14th February 2022 Snowboard: Saturday 5th February 2022 - Tuesday 15th February 2022

Saturday 5th February 2022 - Tuesday 15th February 2022 Speed Skating: Saturday 5th February 2022 - Saturday 19th February 2022

How many Sports and Events are there in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

All who take part will be competing for medals in 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports.

Everyone loves both the summer and winter Olympics and we for one cannot wait for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to start.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest Beijing Winter Olympics news and results right here at GiveMeSport.

