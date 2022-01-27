F1 2021 Update 1.16: Release Date, Patch Notes, New Content, Online, General, Bug Fixes and Everything We Know So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While update 1.15 may have only just been unleashed into F1 2021 by the developers, there is no harm in looking ahead to what fans of the series can expect from 1.16.

While all of the new circuits that featured during the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship have now been to the virtual racing sim, EA and Codemasters have refused to rest on their laurels and have continued to make in-game technical changes with new patches.

Last time out, we saw the introduction of custom teams from various influencers, as well as AI reductions on specific tracks and details concerning garage bugs.

With the 2022 Formula 1 season not too far away, fans around the world are getting hugely excited to see wheel-to-wheel action taking place once more, which has led many gamers back to F1 2021 to get their intake of intense racing around some of the most famous circuits in the world - including Monaco, Silverstone and Azerbaijan.

Despite this, 1.16 is expected to introduce a raft of new changes, which are yet to find out the details about at this stage.

While details are still limited, scroll down to find out everything that we know so far about F1 2021 update 1.16.

F1 2021 Update 1.16 Release Date

At the time of writing, an official release date for update 1.16 has yet to be revealed by EA or Codemasters. Typically, the developers have previously provided no timeline indications regarding patch launches.

We will update this section if the details listed in this article change at any time!

F1 2021 Update 1.16 Patch Notes

As mentioned above, the patch notes for update 1.16 have yet to be unveiled. The comprehensive list of implementations, as well as the respective sections listed below, will be completed in their entirety as soon as EA and Codemasters release them.

Stick with us and keep on the lookout!

New Content

TBC

Online

TBC

General

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

