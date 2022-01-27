Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Christian Eriksen is back in training with Ajax.

The Danish midfielder is continuing to step up his recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered playing against Finland at Euro 2020.

Eriksen received life-saving treatment on the pitch in Copenhagen before being rushed to hospital. He's now been fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.

The device means he can no longer play in Serie A and that meant his contract at Inter Milan was recently terminated by mutual consent.

Thankfully, Eriksen will still be able to play in other top European leagues if he chooses to do so and the fact the silky playmaker is backing in training suggests a comeback in the near future is firmly on the cards.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Brentford in recent weeks, with Sky Sports recently reporting that the two parties are in 'advanced talks' over a six-month deal.

A Premier League return would certainly be a great story, however, the question remains as to whether Eriksen has still got what it takes to play at the very highest level.

But judging by some footage from his first training session back with Ajax, the 29-year-old has certainly not lost the Midas touch.

A clip of Eriksen scoring an absolute worldie of a free-kick in slow-motion is doing the rounds on social media and it's hard not to have a big smile on your face while watching it.

Check it out for yourself here...

Video: Eriksen is back in training and scoring worldies

Ajax also posted a longer video of Eriksen's highlights from his return to training, which you can watch below...

Video: Eriksen's highlights on return to training at Ajax

You absolutely love to see it.

We've certainly missed watching Eriksen weave magic with that special right peg of his and hopefully us footballer lovers get to see exactly that in a competitive setting in the near future.

Football mascots quiz: Can you name the weird and wonderful characters at British clubs?

1 of 20 Let's start easy: who's this iconic character? Jurassic Jeff The Green Gunner Gunnersaurus Rex Triassic Tony

News Now - Sport News