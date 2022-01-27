West Ham transfer news: Irons deal for £15m ace has '50/50 chance', he snubbed them in 2020

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There is a '50/50' chance of David Moyes finally being able to welcome long-term target Duje Caleta-Car to West Ham United before the transfer window closes, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Hammers have failed to bring in any fresh faces since the turn of the year, but it appears they have reignited their interest in a centre-half Moyes previously admired.

What's the latest news involving Caleta-Car?

MailOnline have claimed West Ham will only be able to sign Caleta-Car if they offer to take the Marseille man on a permanent basis.

The report suggests the French club are open to sanctioning the 25-year-old's exit but, with the deadline nearing, they are no longer willing to entertain a loan switch.

Instead, Marseille are looking to recoup £15million for a central defender who has also been eyed by Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Despite that, Hammers transfer insider ExWHUemployee has revealed the east Londoners are still set to enter talks with the Ligue 1 outfit in the hope a compromise can be reached on an initial loan deal.

It has been suggested West Ham would rather sign the 20-cap Croatia international on a temporary basis due to fears over the fact he is not proven in the Premier League.

Caleta-Car has been a long-term target for Moyes and it appeared he was going to get his man before the defender chose to turn down the Hammers less than 18 months ago due to wanting to compete in the Champions League.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Caleta-Car?

O'Rourke believes West Ham are more eager to acquire Caleta-Car's services on loan until the end of the season rather than forking out a large sum prior to the transfer window slamming shut.

The journalist understands the Hammers are not looking to splash the cash with the deadline looming.

O'Rourke feels there is no clear indication that Caleta-Car will be at the London Stadium by 11pm next Monday.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Right now, West Ham would prefer not to spend any big fees and would prefer a loan deal for a centre-back. This one's probably 50/50 at the minute."

Why has Caleta-Car been a long-term target for Moyes?

Caleta-Car has featured in some of the biggest competitions in football, having competed in the Champions League and the European Championships.

Despite question marks over his future, he has gone on to be involved 15 times for Marseille since the campaign got underway.

That has allowed him to move beyond 100 appearances for his current employers, demonstrating he has been deemed good enough to compete in one of Europe's toughest divisions.

He has also gained the seal of approval from former Premier League defender Dejan Lovren, who told French media outlet La Provence that towering star Caleta-Car 'will explode in a few years' and would make his mark in England.

