Jose Mourinho has produced some epic press conferences during his time in football.

The Portuguese says exactly what he thinks and very rarely minces his words.

Mourinho has had verbal battles with many opposition managers during his time as a football manager.

And Frank de Boer is one man that has clashed with the 51-year-old.

Back in 2018, while Mourinho was at Manchester United, De Boer was critical of his management of Marcus Rashford.

Rashford wasn't a guaranteed starter at the time and the Dutchman couldn't understand why.

Speaking on BT Sport's highlights show, per the BBC, De Boer said: "It is a pity that the manager is Mourinho. Rashford is an English player and you want to give him time and he may make mistakes, but Mourinho is not like that, he wants results.

"If he has one or two not good games, he puts him out. Marcus is very young and needs games, but he is so talented and you want to see him playing every week."

De Boer's time as a Premier League manager was brief. He was appointed Crystal Palace boss in 2017 and lasted just two-and-a-half months, winning one of his five games in charge.

So, when Mourinho saw De Boer's comments, he had to rip him apart for his brief stint in England's top tier.

Mourinho produced a legendary comment and you can view it below...

He said, per the Guardian: “I read something, some quote from the worst manager in the history of the Premier League – Frank de Boer. What he was saying was not good for Marcus Rashford to have a coach like me, because the most important thing for me is to win.

“If he was coached by Frank he would lose because he lost every game. I try to give the best to the kid.

"I have to be honest and give the credit to the people of the academy that was responsible for his formation, to Louis van Gaal [Mourinho’s predecessor] who was responsible for his first season.

"But if you go to his numbers and how many matches he played with me last season and this, I would say probably he’s in the top five players with most matches in the two seasons.”

Vintage Mourinho. Comebacks don't come much more brutal than that.

