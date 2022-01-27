Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury has blasted rival Anthony Joshua for what he perceives as blowing an opportunity of a super-fight worth £66M.

Earlier this week the WBC agreed to delay the purse bids for Fury vs Dillian Whyte for a fourth time, after which a frustrated Fury took to social media to aim a swipe at AJ.

Joshua, a former Olympic gold medallist, has been offered a lucrative step-aside deal to cancel his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk and make way for a unification bout between the Ukrainian and Fury.

Usyk, 35, is currently the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight champion after defeating AJ at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September.

Part of the offer would include AJ getting a chance to win all four belts versus the winner of the potential Saudi Arabia showdown, but Whyte, who is the WBC’s longstanding mandatory challenger, would likely rebuke such an agreement.

Fury has suggested that Joshua refused the step-aside package and couldn’t hold back his disappointment in a video where he voices his disapproval of Joshua’s decision.

“I had to do this video. Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua have to be the worst two damn businessmen in history” said Fury. “Today they lost 90 million dollars.”

Almost every respected boxing pundit believes the step-aside deal for AJ is an absolute no-brainer.

The Brit is currently without a head trainer following his departure from Rob McCracken, who had been with the 32-year-old since the start of his professional career.

From a business standpoint, accepting step-aside money might damage AJ’s brand as a self-proclaimed throwback fighter who takes on all commers.

His promoter Hearn has conceded that allowing Fury and Usyk to do battle for the title of undisputed king is likely to hurt him.

Hearn said: “There has been an offer, there’s been several discussions with myself. I can’t rule it out, it’s not my job.

"AJ’s the boss- he will rule it out or not rule it out. He’s smart about the plan. He won’t want to do it.

"Sometimes you have to think with your head. There is a smart play here somewhere, but AJ is not about the money.”

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

The chairman of Matchroom Sport went on to say:

“If the plan makes sense from a development point of view – working with a new trainer, maybe having a fight first, going into a much bigger fight- yeah, I can see the sense in it.

"But with Anthony it’s never been a case of ‘here’s some money, does it tempt you?’ Because he’s not about that, he’s about legacy.”

News Now - Sport News