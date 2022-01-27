UFL Game World Reveal: Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer have utterly dominated the football gaming scene for many years - and UFL is looking to come and spoil the party with their world reveal trailer later today.

This fact is simply not up for debate. with the EA Sports' game being unquestionably the more popular of the two. This is mainly down to the sheer amount of licenses that they own as opposed to their Japanese competitors, Konami.

Whether UFL can dig new ground in the sector of the industry, remains to be seen. But the ambition from Strikerz Inc, the game's developers, has to be admired.

That being said, scroll down to find out everything you need to know about tonight's world reveal for UFL.

What is UFL?

UFL, which stands for Ultimate Football League, is an upcoming free-to-play football game that is being developed by Strikerz Inc and will focus on online gameplay as its main priority.

The developers have said that there will be more than 5,000 licensed professional players and already possess an array of deals with FIFPro, as do EA with FIFA.

Official player partnerships have already been confirmed with Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City and Roberto Firmino from Liverpool - as well as official club connections with West Ham United, Sporting Lisbon, Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

What Time will the UFL World Reveal Take Place?

According to UFL's official Twitter page, the world reveal will get underway on Thursday 27th January 2022 at 8pm GMT.

The whole world will be watching.

When will UFL be Released?

At the time of writing, no release date for UFL has been confirmed.

However, the time window for launch will likely become more transparent after the world reveal has taken place. But for now, we will have to wait for more news from Strikerz Inc.

Can UFL compete with FIFA?

(Credit: Strikerz Inc)

There is no way of telling at this stage until we see substantial amounts of gameplay footage - or even when the game comes out.

But with some players becoming disillusioned with games that have been around for decades, UFL could pave the way for a whole new way of looking at football gaming.

We will be a lot more knowledgeable about UFL this time tomorrow - so here's to hoping that the wait for gameplay footage was worth it!

